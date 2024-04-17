Jadon Sancho is reportedly ‘open’ to a return to Manchester United amidst uncertainty over the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in the January transfer window.

Jadon Sancho ‘open to starting again’ at Man Utd

He enjoyed four great years in Germany before earning a £73million transfer to Manchester United in July 2021.

Sancho failed to live up to expectations in his debut season, scoring five goals and making three assists in 38 appearances.

2022/23 was better but not by much, providing 10 goal contributions in the same number of matches.

Things went from bad to worse earlier this season when the England international fell out with Red Devils manager Ten Hag, who called out the player for not training well enough.

Sancho publicly responded by essentially calling his manager a liar and has not played since the falling out at the start of September.

There was talk of a move to Saudi Arabia but the player was not keen and held out for a temporary return to Dortmund.

He is hardly back to his best having scored two goals and provided two assists in 13 games since returning, but Sancho is at least enjoying his football again.

Huge question marks over Sancho’s future remain and a report from iNews says that he is open to the idea of playing for Manchester United again.

It seems to be a case of Sancho hoping he can outlive Ten Hag at Old Trafford and is ‘open to starting again’ if the Dutchman is sacked in the summer.

However, should new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe decide to keep the former Ajax manager, the Dortmund loanee will likely be sold.

The belief is that Ratcliffe is planning for next season with Ten Hag at the helm but United’s wildly inconsistent form in 23/24 has left his long-term future at the club ‘increasingly uncertain’.

The report claims that Ten Hag and Sancho’s relationship is now deemed ‘irreparable’ and the ‘only feasible way’ the 24-year-old plays for United again is if the manager is sacked.

While Ten Hag is not open to giving Sancho another chance, it is believed that new technical director Jason Wilcox is ‘more open to giving him another chance’.

Saying that, the club’s ‘first choice’ is to sell the former Manchester City youth player with Ratcliffe planning a ‘fire sale’.

Other players potentially up for sale are Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Of course, United might not find any sufficient suitors for Sancho, so ‘a second coming could be an option’.

