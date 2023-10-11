Sancho ‘not alone’ among fed-up Man Utd players as Ten Hag shows ‘favouritism’ to stars in his ‘circle’

Jadon Sancho is one of many Manchester United players who feel aggrieved by 'favouritism' from Erik ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho is one of many Manchester United players who feel aggrieved by ‘favouritism’ from Erik ten Hag, according to a report.

Banished from the Manchester United first team by Ten Hag, the England winger publically called his manager a ‘liar’ in an explosive social media statement last month.

His comments came after the Dutchman revealed Sancho was not included in the matchday squad for the Premier League clash at Arsenal due to his poor performances in training.

More than a month on from the now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sancho’s situation at Old Trafford remains a massive talking point.

There have been hundreds of reports about Sancho’s broken relationship with Ten Hag, his apparent attitude problems, and whether or not he has a future at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old was signed from Borussia Dortmund for around £73million in 2021 but he has been bitterly disappointing for United.

Another player in his position signed for big money who has underwhelmed is Brazilian winger Antony, who Ten Hag brought in from Ajax shortly after he left the Dutch giants for the Red Devils.

While Antony has failed to live up to his £80m price tag, he has arguably made more of an impact than Sancho, who has 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for the Premier League club.

It is an interesting battle for the starting spot on the right flank and it is clear that Antony is winning that battle right now, although Alejandro Garnacho – who is better off the left – and Facundo Pellistri are hoping to impress Ten Hag enough to become his first choice in that position.

Interestingly, a report from TEAMtalk has shed light on Sancho’s opinion of Antony and Ten Hag’s relationship.

The report says the former Borussia Dortmund attacker feels there is ‘favouritism’ towards Antony and that the Brazilian is being ‘treated better despite underperforming’.

It is noted that Sancho is not the only player who feels Ten Hag favours certain players who are enjoying preferential treatment.

Sancho ‘is not alone’ in believing Antony is benefitting from his relationship with the Dutch manager and certain stars think teammates ‘part of Ten Hag’s circle’ are guaranteed starters, meaning the outsiders ‘have no chance to play no matter how hard or well they perform in training’.

There is some ‘unrest’ in the dressing room given Antony’s poor record of eight goals and three assists in 50 appearances, it is added in the report. Funnily enough, he has more yellow cards than goals.

Some players ‘have dropped their efforts’ as they feel it is a lost cause battling to get in the team ahead of players in the manager’s ‘circle’, which could link back to the comments Ten Hag made about Sancho after leaving him out of the squad to face Arsenal on September 3.

It is believed that Sancho needs to apologise to Ten Hag if he is going to play for United again.

