Jadon Sancho primed to join ‘mid-section’ Premier League club after Man Utd release

Jadon Sancho is primed to join a “mid-section” Premier League club after Manchester United announced he has now departed Old Trafford.

Sancho spent five years on the United books after joining for £73m in the summer of 2021, but made just 83 appearances for them in that time as a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag in 2023 effectively brought his Red Devils career to an end.

He reached the Champions League final back on loan at Dortmund before winning he Conference League with Chelsea at the end of the 2024/2025 season, only for the Blues to pay a £5m penalty to avoid signing him on a permanent basis.

Sancho lifted the Europa League with Aston Villa last season but Unai Emery’s side are unlikely to re-sign him this summer after just four goal contributions in 39 appearances.

Dortmund have again shown interest but former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew believes Sancho will be given another opportunity in the Premier League after United announced on Wednesday that he had been released.

“He hasn’t really done enough to warrant a massive, massive contract like he was on at Manchester United, but he’ll get a good move,” he said on talkSPORT.

After Crystal Palace won the Conference League in May, Pardew was asked whether Sancho might land at Selhurst Park this summer.

“I think that will be the kind of club that he’ll go to,” he said.

“That mid-section of the Premier League. I don’t think he’s going to get a move to one of the top six clubs.”

No Man Utd extension?!

United had the option of extending Sancho’s deal by another year but predictably decided not to take up that option, even though they now won’t recoup any of the hefty transfer fee they paid for the 26-year-old.

“When you get to the end of the season, it is an opportunity. You have to make some really tough calls on who to renegotiate with because obviously there’s a value to the football club,” Pardew added.

“You might actually as a manager want them to go, but the club have a financial interest in them, and wants some money back and get them to re-sign one more year.

“‘Let’s see if we can move him on. It’ll be good for you for the year.’ You have to have all those kinds of debates.”