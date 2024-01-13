Sancho move could help Liverpool sign Salah replacement ‘immediately’ after Man Utd rejection

Liverpool could be aided in their bid to sign a potential Mo Salah replacement by the development of Man Utd forward Jadon Sancho during his Dortmund loan.

Sancho secured his return to Dortmund this month after being frozen out at Old Trafford, with Manchester United standing to gain nothing from the arrangement.

The England international has been out of the picture since September due to a long-standing feud with manager Erik ten Hag, who sought to move Sancho away from the club in the hope he would no longer prove a distraction.

But Liverpool could stand to benefit from the deal if Salah settles well enough back in Germany, where he previously scored 50 goals and provided 63 assists in 137 games.

Transfer expert Christian Falk believes that a player Liverpool have shortlisted as a possible Salah replacement could have his future impacted.

‘Sancho’s arrival would put a lot of pressure on Donyell Malen. He could be sold immediately,’ Falk told CaughtOffside.

‘There was an idea of a swap deal with Manchester United for Sancho – they didn’t go for it.

‘But if there is an offer coming from the Premier League for Malen, Dortmund will be open to talks.’

Jurgen Klopp celebrates a goal during a Premier League match.

Liverpool have been linked with Malen frequently over the years, with interest most recently reported back in September.

Jurgen Klopp was said to have identified the forward as an ideal Salah back-up then, but the Egyptian remains perhaps the biggest Saudi target of all ahead of another ambitious summer recruitment drive.

Salah is seen as the potential jewel in the Saudi football crown due to his reputation and standing as a Middle East sporting icon, with the Pro League desperate to bring him in.

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad last summer but Salah will have one year remaining on his contract by the end of the season and so the Reds could look to cash in on their record Premier League scorer.

“From my point of view I see absolutely nothing [to worry about]” Klopp said of the interest last year. “Mo is super committed, really in training fully there, and in the leadership meetings this week he was fully in. So why should I open something where there’s nothing?

“You can write and do what you want. I have to deal with facts, and my fact is: ‘All good, we are here and everything is fine.'”

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo has said “the initiative to do anything won’t come from us,” but instead must be instigated by Salah’s camp.

“Mo is happy where he is at present and in a historic, wonderful club at Liverpool. We respect that very much and we don’t want to come across as putting any pressure on him,” he said.

