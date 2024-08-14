Jadon Sancho and Manuel Ugarte with the Man Utd and PSG badges

Jadon Sancho is ‘nearing a Manchester United exit’ with Paris Saint-Germain in talks over a swap deal involving Manuel Ugarte, according to reports.

Man Utd winger Sancho is back in Erik ten Hag’s good books after the pair fell out last September.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, rediscovering some of his best form to help his former club reach the Champions League final.

Despite making up with his manager, Sancho could still leave the Red Devils this summer, undoubtedly for less than the £73million they paid to sign him in 2021.

Reports suggest that Man Utd still want £50m from PSG for the England international, despite his massively underwhelming performances at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s side could be playing games with the French champions, who are requesting a similar fee for midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s top target after completing the signings of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

A swap deal involving Sancho and Ugarte could be in the works, with PSG and Man Utd currently in talks.

Man Utd, PSG in ‘talks over swap deal’ involving Sancho, Ugarte

This is according to the Independent, who says ‘Sancho nears Man Utd exit’ amid ‘PSG talks over a swap deal’.

The Premier League giants are hoping to ‘free up wages and ease concerns over Profit and Sustainability rules’ by offloading the former Dortmund winger this summer.

There is a chance that Sancho joins PSG ‘on loan with an obligation to buy’ following ‘negotiations’ between the two clubs, who ‘are attempting to unlock a deal’ that would see Ugarte move to Old Trafford.

There have been talks for several weeks and Sancho’s team-mate Marcus Rashford name ‘has been raised’ with the Ligue 1 champions showing a ‘long-standing interest’ in the 26-year-old.

PSG are certainly open to signing Sancho, who shone in last season’s Champions League semi-finals to knock them out.

The report adds that ‘the exact structure of any deal is some way off’ and that Ten Hag ‘is personally keen’ on signing Ugarte this summer.

The 23-year-old is believed to be the Red Devils’ ‘primary option’ in midfield and will reportedly cost the £51m that PSG paid to sign him from Sporting last year.

Ugarte’s agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly in England negotiating the Uruguayan’s proposed move to Old Trafford, while also speaking to Chelsea about Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

Fabrizio Romano provided a further update on the situation on Wednesday morning, stating that Ugarte ‘is insisting a lot for Man Utd move’.

Signing a defensive midfielder is Man Utd’s top priority but they need to work on several player sales, with Scott McTominay among those attracting interest from elsewhere.

There has been interest from Fulham – who Man Utd face in their Premier League opener on Friday – and Turkish giants Galatasaray, with neither club willing to meet the Red Devils’ £30m asking price.

