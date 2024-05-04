According to reports, Borussia Dortmund loanee Jadon Sancho would be against returning to Manchester United even if Erik ten Hag is sacked.

Sancho returned to Dortmund on loan during this year’s winter transfer window.

This move came about after the winger refused to apologise to Ten Hag after accusing the Dutch head coach of making him a “scapegoat”.

The England international has struggled to live up to expectations following his £73m move to Man Utd in 2021 but his form has improved since returning to Dortmund.

Sancho produced a sensational performance in midweek as Dortmund beat PSG in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Ten Hag subsequently praised Sancho, who “showed” against PSG “why Man Utd bought him”.

“So, let’s say this: yesterday he played very good and he’s a very good player,” Ten Hag said.

“Yesterday he showed why Manchester United bought him. He showed also that he represents a high value for Manchester United, which is good.

“So, I’m happy – happy for Jadon with his performance yesterday and we will see what is going to happen in the future.”

Ten Hag has made it clear that the door is shut on a return for Sancho unless he apologises for his conduct, but it is being widely reported that the Dutchman could be sacked for next season.

This could potentially open the door for Sancho to return to Old Trafford, but a report from The Sun claims he has ‘no plans’ to kickstart his career at Man Utd as he has ‘ruled out’ a comeback.

‘The Champions League semi-finalists are ready to open talks with the Red Devils about extending his stay in Germany. ‘Dortmund know they are unlikely to be able to afford the price tag for a permanent deal for the 24-year-old this summer. ‘So they plan to ask about the possibility of signing him for another year – with an option or obligation to buy at the end of the 2024/5 campaign. ‘It is understood he would be open to the idea of staying in Germany – no matter who is in charge of United next season.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Dortmund’s run in the Champions League has boosted their chances of signing Sancho and Ian Maatsen this summer.

“It’s really important news for Borussia Dortmund. Why? Obviously they have the importance of Champions League but also the fresh money from the competition so that they can really attack their two main targets,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“The first one is to keep Jadon Sancho. It’s not going to be easy but Dortmund will meet with Manchester United and try to find a solution. So let’s see what’s going to happen.

“And then Ian Maatsen. The player is really happy and he has a £35m release clause in his Chelsea contract. Conversations will take place and the club will really try to make this happen also.”

Regarding Thomas Tuchel, he added: “Thomas Tuchel is not speaking to any other club at the moment, his full focus is on the Champions League. Then of course, if he leaves Bayern he’s open to considering opportunities, and I’m told he’d be more than happy to return to the Premier League one day.”

