Sancho has ‘secret desire’ to ‘restart’ Man Utd career with stance on Dortmund return revealed

Jadon Sancho ‘secretly’ wants another chance at Manchester United but is also ‘very open’ to returning to Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been ostracised from the first-team set-up at Old Trafford since September.

Sancho was left out of United’s squad for their Premier League clash at Arsenal on September 3 and Erik ten Hag revealed after the match that the player had not been training well in the build-up to the match.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger denied that this was the case, essentially claiming that his manager was a liar.

Understandably, he has not featured since and is not training or eating with the first-team squad at Carrington.

It has been reported that had Sancho apologised to Ten Hag, he would have been reintegrated into the team, but it looks like he is yet to do so.

His fall-out with Ten Hag happened after the English transfer window closed but the Saudi Arabian window remained open, so he was naturally linked with a move to the Middle East at the start of September.

A move failed to materialise, though, and Sancho is expected to leave when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have been strongly linked with the England international and there is believed to still be interest from the Saudi Pro League.

It was reported this week that United are in discussions over a swap deal involving Sancho and Dortmund’s Donyell Malen.

Sancho’s wage demands are expected to be a big stumbling block in negotiations with Dortmund, who are reportedly eager to bring the player back to the Bundesliga.

According to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Sancho is ‘very open’ to returning to Dortmund in the winter window.

Dortmund’s ability to afford the player and whether or not the decision to bring Sancho back is ‘supported by everyone in the club’ are raised as hurdles, however.

Plettenberg adds that ‘there is no direct contact’ between Sancho’s party and Borussia ‘at the moment’.

Interestingly, it is claimed that Sancho is ‘secretly’ hoping ‘for a restart opportunity at Manchester United‘.

Sancho was outstanding in four years at Dortmund, scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists in 137 appearances.

His move to Old Trafford was in the works for over a year and there was a lot of excitement when it finally happened in 2021.

He has been extremely disappointing for the Premier League giants, however, providing 18 goal contributions in 82 games.

