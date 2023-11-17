Sancho sends blunt transfer message to Man Utd as his ‘preference’ makes big-money deal impossible

According to reports, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is unwilling to sign for a Saudi Pro League outfit during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Sancho has not made an appearance for Man Utd since the end of August. After being omitted from their squad for the trip to Arsenal at the start of September, Erik ten Hag claimed his absence was down to his poor performances in training.

The England international was far from pleased with this claim as he took to social media to suggest that he has been made to be a “scapegoat”.

With Sancho refusing to apologise for his outburst, Ten Hag is refusing to let him return and he looks likely to leave Man Utd in January with their relationship seemingly beyond repair.

90min have now provided an update on Sancho’s future. It is said that his ‘representatives are insistent that the forward will not be forced out of Manchester United to the highest bidder’.

It is also indicated that ‘very few interested parties are able to offer United a financial package that would suit them at this point to convince them to sell’. The report adds.

‘Loan deals look potentially more viable at this point, with Sancho far from sure about interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. 90min reported of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia late in the summer window but Sancho wasn’t keen on the move then, and it’s understood he remains unconvinced. ‘Sancho’s representatives have made it clear to United that they will be choosing Sancho’s next move, though some different faces could be making decisions within the walls of Old Trafford by early 2024. ‘The 23-year-old’s preference for much of his unhappy stay at United has been to move back to former club Borussia Dortmund, who he joined United from in 2021, but the player is aware a move back is not simple given United’s committed expense to the transfer fee paid at the time and his wage package, which puts him among United’s highest earners. ‘The Bundesliga club would need to make room in their squad to accommodate Sancho and a loan is most likely, but Sancho would require United to be flexible to make the move happen. Sancho himself is willing to sacrifice a part of his pay packet to facilitate the move given Germany is his first choice and likely quickest step to getting his career back on track.’

A switch to Saudi Arabia would be an easy out for United to sort the Sancho problem but his Dortmund ‘preference’ could potentially lead to his situation dragging on throughout January.

