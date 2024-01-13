Sancho speaks after instantly sticking it to Ten Hag in first game. Dortmund: Man Utd ‘invented’ stories

Jadon Sancho assisted a goal on his second debut for Dortmund after joining from Manchester United, who were accused of ‘inventing’ stories about him.

Sancho returned to Dortmund on loan this month after two and a half difficult years at Manchester United, for whom he scored 12 goals and assisted a further six in 82 appearances.

Back at Dortmund, where his record of 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games tempted Manchester United to sign him for £73m in the first place, Sancho immediately set up a clinching goal for Marco Reus off the bench against Darmstadt.

The Bundesliga giants led through an early goal from Julian Brandt before Sancho was sent in behind the defence by Donyell Malen to centre for Reus to tap into an empty net.

Malen is coincidentally the Liverpool target who might be forced out of Dortmund ‘immediately’ by Sancho’s arrival.

After the match, Sancho said: “Ever since I’ve come back, it’s felt like home. I’m just happy to be back on the pitch again.

“I just feel like it was just meant to be, you know? Me coming back and seeing Marco again, he’s a great friend of mine and I just appreciate him, I’m happy to set up his goal today.”

On his aims for the rest of the season, Sancho simply said: “Just to be happy again, to be back on the pitch, to try and help the team. Get them back in the top three and obviously qualify for the Champions League for next year.

“I’ve got personal goals that I’m not going to say for now but I just want to help the team.”

Ian Maatsen made his full debut for Dortmund in the same game after joining from Chelsea on loan; Edin Terzic’s side rose to fifth with a win sealed by Youssoufa Moukoko’s late goal, three points behind Leipzig in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Sancho cited that particular race when returning to the club.

“I know the club inside and out, I’ve always been very close with the fans here, and I’ve never lost contact with those in charge,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League.”

Dortmund were delighted with their end of the bargain, amounting to a £3m loan fee for a player sporting director Sebastian Kehl referred to as “an absolute difference-maker”.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him in black and yellow again soon,” Kehl added upon the announcement of the move. “He knows this city, Signal Iduna Park, our fans and our club.

“Even though he hasn’t played any competitive games in recent months, we’re sure that he’ll quickly settle back in with us, find his best form and help us to achieve our season objectives with his qualities.”

Quite.

Before the game, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke addressed speculation over the 23-year-old’s behaviour, saying: “Jadon Sancho has no discipline problem at all. I have no idea who invented that story.”

Ralf Rangnick said much the same thing. Maybe Ten Hag was the problem all along.