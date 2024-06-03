According to reports, Jadon Sancho has made a decision on his Manchester United future after helping Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final.

The England international left Man Utd in January as he returned to his former club Borussia Dortmund on a loan deal until the summer.

Sancho initially left Dortmund in 2021 to join Man Utd in a deal worth around £73m but he struggled to live up to expectations.

The winger butted heads with head coach Erik ten Hag at the start of the 2023/24 campaign after he was omitted from United’s squad for the game against Arsenal.

Sancho claimed Ten Hag had made him a scapegoat and refused to apologise to the Man Utd boss. In response, the Dutchman banished the 24-year-old from the first team and this led to him being sent back to Dortmund in January.

The loanee impressed in the Champions League as Dortmund reached Wembley but lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in the final on Saturday evening.

Dortmund’s prolonged run in the Champions League has boosted their chances of keeping Sancho, but it is believed that they may struggle to match United’s reported £50m asking price.

It had been expected that Sancho would push for an extended spell at Dortmund, but The Mirror are reporting that he has ‘told the club what he wants to do next’ as he is ‘ready to go back’ to the Premier League giants.

Despite this, he is facing a ‘major issue’ as this will ‘only’ happen ‘if Ten Hag leaves’. Regarding the player’s stance and potential new managers at Man Utd, the report explains.

‘Sancho is reluctant to give up on his United career and still has an ambition to make it work at Old Trafford. But there is also a realisation that Sancho will not have a future under current boss Ten Hag. ‌’Sancho was ostracised under Dutchman Ten Hag for a row over a social media post and then he refused to back down or apologise. ‘‌That appeared to be shutting the door on any chance of Sancho going back to Old Trafford while Ten Hag remains in charge. Ten Hag is still waiting on his own future to be resolved with United carrying out an in-depth club review before deciding whether to stick with him or change managers. ‘Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Mauricio Pochettino are all seen as potential replacements. Sancho still harbours ambitions of playing at the very highest level and his performances in helping Dortmund reach the Champions League final have only served to underline his talent. ‘That is why Sancho is reluctant to give up on United even though he is wanted at Dortmund and adored by their fans.’

