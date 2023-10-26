Sancho, Ten Hag video clip summit revealed as extra Man Utd apology demand dismissed

Erik ten Hag sat down with Jadon Sancho shortly after the pair’s public spat to show the Manchester United star video clips of the training session that led to him being dropped.

Sancho was left out of the squad for United’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3, after which Ten Hag clarified: “On his performance in training, we didn’t select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United.”

The England international disputed his manager’s claim on social media and hasn’t played a game since, having been jettisoned from first team training, and forced to use the academy facilities, as he has refused to apologise.

A week after the incident, The Athletic reveal that Ten Hag showed Sancho videos of training to explain why he wasn’t happy with his levels.

The report states:

‘Sancho was asked to replicate the opposition style against the starting XI Ten Hag had selected. As usual under this Manchester United manager, those on the bench or not selected at all were obliged to mimic what Ten Hag’s team would be facing in a practice game. ‘Sancho knew he would not be featuring from the off at the Emirates and, in Ten Hag’s eyes, he failed to commit to the drill as expected. The pair had words. There was an issue over Sancho’s pressing, which Ten Hag attempted to clarify when the two met. Sancho disagreed with Ten Hag’s view, a point he had already made in a more public setting.’

Sancho’s performance in training was reportedly in stark contrast to that of young players like Facundo Pellistri, Hannibal Mejbri and Daniel Gore.

It’s claimed ‘Ten Hag knew before arriving at the Emirates he would not sugarcoat the reason for Sancho’s absence when asked by the media’ and that the United players were ‘surprised’ by Sancho’s reaction on social media having seen what had happened in training.

The report claims that after the video session, and in the three days afterwards, there were talks about exactly what an apology would look like.

Ten Hag wanted a private apology, that the club would then communicate publicly ‘as a means of contextualising his return to the squad’.

Despite reports to the contrary ‘there was no request from United for Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag in front of the squad or to them’, but the winger ‘pushed back against’ the idea of the club revealing to the media that the apology had occurred.

Sancho has still failed to show contrition and Ten Hag remains adamant that he will not return to the fold until he does so.

