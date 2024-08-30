Sancho to Chelsea ‘edging closer’ with Man Utd sale hinging on Arsenal interest in forward

According to reports, Manchester United and Chelsea are ‘edging closer to an agreement’ over a deal to send Jadon Sancho to Stamford Bridge.

Sancho is expected to leave Man Utd on deadline day with Chelsea seemingly the only club in for him.

European giants Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with the 24-year-old this summer.

Despite reported interest from abroad, it looks like Sancho will either stay at Old Trafford or join Enzo Maresca’s side.

Man Utd paid £73million to sign Sancho from Dortmund three years ago and the winger has failed to live up to expectations.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at his former club after falling out with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

The pair made up ahead of pre-season but as we suspected, it was all a ploy to help generate a fee for the player.

Man Utd reportedly set a £50m asking price for Sancho but with times getting desperate are looking for £25m or could even send him out on loan.

Chelsea are reportedly hoping to sign a new striker on deadline day, with top targets Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Brentford’s Ivan Toney both in talks to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahly.

Despite their need for a No. 9, the Blues also appear to be working on a deal to sign Sancho.

This all depends on the future of Raheem Sterling, though. The winger is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, who are trying to offload him to Arsenal.

Should Arsenal proceed, Chelsea will be able to sign Sancho. Should Arsenal not proceed, Chelsea are unlikely to sign Sancho.

According to Sky Sports, an ‘agreement’ between Man Utd and Chelsea is ‘edging closer’ with ‘permanent and loan options both on the table’.

It is stated that Chelsea ‘ideally need to offload players’ – including Sterling.

There has been talk of a swap deal involving both Englishmen and Man Utd ‘remain open to the idea but are not actively pursuing him’.

The club’s current ‘focus’ is getting rid of Sancho and they do not feel like the 24-year-old needs to be replaced if sold or loaned out.

The report adds: ‘Sky Sports News reported earlier in the day that it is looking increasingly likely that Sterling will stay at Chelsea or join Arsenal.’

