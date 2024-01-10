Man Utd: Sancho ‘deal in place’ as Romano reveals medical details and Dortmund loan fee

Jadon Sancho with Erik ten Hag before coming on as a substitute.

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal to send Jadon Sancho to the German club on loan, according to reports.

Sancho is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

He has not been training with the first team since September after claiming he has been “a scapegoat for a long time”.

His comments came after Ten Hag said the 23-year-old had not been performing well enough in training in the build-up to the Premier League loss at Arsenal on September 3.

Manchester United were reportedly open to offloading Sancho to Saudi Arabia last summer but the player was not open to a permanent transfer.

In an ideal agreement for the club and player, Sancho is edging closer to a return to Borussia Dortmund.

READ MORE: Man Utd wasters join king Van Dijk in grim list of all 17 £70m-plus Premier League signings

Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday that there is a ‘deal in place’, which does not include a buy option.

He wrote on X: ‘Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Deal in place between Man United and BVB on loan, NO buy option.

‘Understand Sancho can travel later today for medical. BVB will cover part of the salary plus loan fee. €4m package.’

The news has also been confirmed by David Ornstein.

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein said Sancho will travel to Germany on Wednesday with all the paperwork expected to be signed ‘in the next 48 hours’.

Meanwhile, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has said it is a “done deal”.

“We reported about the breakthrough in the Jadon Sancho talks yesterday,” Plettenberg said.

“This is now a done deal and Sancho will join Borussia Dortmund. He will sign that loan contract after his medical and I expect him to arrive either today or tomorrow. He could face Darmstadt at the weekend.

“It’s a six-month loan without an option to buy.”

READ MORE: Ranking all 60 Man Utd signings since Sir Alex retired in 2013