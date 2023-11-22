Sancho transfer ‘preference’ revealed as Man Utd outcast makes Saudi Pro League decision

Jadon Sancho with Erik ten Hag before coming on to the pitch.

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho has no interest in moving to Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has not played for the Red Devils since August after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

There is lots of speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford with Sancho refusing to apologise to Ten Hag for a bold statement posted on social media after the Dutchman said the player was not training well in the build-up to a Premier League clash at Arsenal, for which he was dropped from the matchday squad.

Sancho’s Manchester United career has been a massive disappointment, scoring 12 goals and making six assists in 82 appearances after grabbing an impressive 114 goal contributions in 137 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

Juventus and the German giants have been linked with the England winger in recent weeks, though a move to Saudi Arabia has always seemed the most plausible option.

READ MORE: Man Utd winger inevitably tops list of 10 Premier League players in urgent need of a January move

However, it has now been revealed that Sancho will not accept a move to the Middle East in January.

This is according to the Mirror, who says the former Dortmund star ‘has no designs on entertaining interest’ from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Sancho’s ‘preference’ is to remain in Europe after a move to Saudi Arabia failed to materialise in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent takeover of United has not been completed yet but the INEOS chief is reportedly eager to oversee all football activities at Old Trafford, so the Sancho and Ten Hag stand-off is likely to be one of his top ‘priorities’ when his foot is officially in the door.

Ratcliffe is reportedly not too impressed by the Red Devils’ transfer dealings over the last few years and Sancho’s £73million move will definitely not be an exception.

One signing he singled out during a visit to Old Trafford in March was the £60.7m acquisition of Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Casemiro enjoyed a great 2022/23 campaign but the signing of a 30-year-old for such a huge fee, on astronomical wages for four, potentially five years, raised a few eyebrows.

The Brazilian is another player facing an uncertain future in the Premier League after a slow start to the season.

He is currently out injured until the new year and has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently.

On a more positive note, Luke Shaw is back in full training having not played since August.

Shaw’s absence has created a problem at left-back with Tyrell Malacia also injured, with United signing Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon on loan while also using summer signing Sofyan Amrabat, Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof as cover.

The England international was a key part of United’s success last term and he has been missed as Ten Hag’s side have endured a difficult start to the campaign.

READ MORE: Sancho flops, Casemiro praised: Ranking all 60 Man Utd signings since Sir Alex retired in 2013