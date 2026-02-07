The agent of Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali has spoken out on the centre-midfielder’s future once again amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Tonali‘s agent, Beppe Riso, ensured the Newcastle midfielder became a major talking point on deadline day, with David Ornstein reporting that he ‘offered’ the player to Arsenal.

Ornstein said on X: ‘Sandro Tonali offered to Arsenal by agent so #AFC explored but no contact with Newcastle United; nothing will happen this window.

’25yo’s camp put idea to Andrea Berta so looked into as per any player of interest. #NUFC exit now impossible.’

Riso did subsequently reject this claim, though. He responded: “I read it (Ornstein’s comments), but Newcastle won’t let Sandro leave in January, and we never talked to Arsenal about this.

“We will evaluate in March whether Newcastle are open to anything, but right now he is playing in the Champions League, it is not the right moment to talk about it.”

READ: Four reasons why Arsenal are ‘boring’ and Arteta uses ‘dirty tactics’ as ‘very curious shift’ identified



Now, Riso has provided more comments on Tonali’s future, insisting “transfer discussions will take place” in the summer.

“Newcastle are having a hard time letting go of Sandro, and he wants to lead the club to the Champions League,” Riso told Tuttosport.

“We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer. These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do.

“There’s no preference at the moment. It’s still early. What we’re saying today won’t apply tomorrow. Newcastle couldn’t let him go now, and there’s no point in moving, especially since Sandro is very attached to the club.”

Earlier this week, a report claimed Chelsea and Man City are planning to rival Arsenal in the race to sign Tonali, who has also attracted interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Real Madrid ‘categorically refuse’ Arsenal ‘last-minute approach’ for Arteta ‘priority’ signing

* Arteta wants Oxlade-Chamberlain return to Arsenal as Celtic transfer talks twist

* Arsenal striker Gyokeres told he will never be ‘elite’ and can’t ‘score against elite defenders’

However, the same report insisted Tonali has decided that he ‘prefers’ a move to Arsenal, who ‘want to sign’ him this summer.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed to Football Insider that “clubs will be ready and waiting” to make an “offer” for Tonali ahead of the summer.

“There’ll be lots more speculation in regards to Sandro Tonali. That news on Deadline Day was probably just the start of it,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“A bit like Newcastle had last year with Alexander Isak, there could be another transfer saga involving Sandro Tonali this summer.

“Especially if Newcastle miss out on qualifying for the Champions League, because I’m sure the player himself wants to continue playing at the highest level, and there will be clubs ready and waiting to offer him that if he does want out.”