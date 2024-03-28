Sandro Tonali charged again as Newcastle star breaches betting rules 50 times in two months

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali was banned from football in October.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.

Tonali is alleged to have breached FA rule E8 50 times by betting on matches between August 12, 2023 and October 12, 2023.

The 23-year-old has until April 5 to respond.

In October last year, Tonali was suspended for 10 months, fined 20,000 euros and ordered to partake in an eight-month course of therapy to address his issues after reaching a plea bargain following an investigation into illegal betting conducted by the Italian Prosecutor’s Officer and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Newcastle said in a statement: “Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA Betting Rules.

“Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club’s full support.

“Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

