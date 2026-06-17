Sandro Tonali wants to sign for Tottenham and there’ll be no issues on personal terms, while a trusted reporter has brought news of Newcastle compromising on the transfer fee.

Tottenham recognise the need to go big in the market after successive 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League. Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi quickly arrived via free agency, and on Tuesday night, Spurs agreed a £52m deal with Brighton for the transfer of Jan Paul van Hecke.

Spurs are also advancing in club-to-club discussions with Manchester City for Savinho. If that deal crumbles, they’ll give serious consideration to signing Crysencio Summerville from West Ham instead.

However, all of those deals pale in comparison to what could be about to unfold with Sandro Tonali.

Fabrizio Romano broke news on Monday night of Tottenham throwing their hat in the ring for Newcastle’s midfield ace.

That put Spurs in direct competition with Arsenal and Manchester City. Manchester United were in the mix too, but pulled out of the race after deeming the overall cost of landing the player too expensive.

Tottenham view the situation differently, however, and through Roberto De Zerbi, have positioned themselves as favourites.

Positive early talks with Tonali and his camp have been held, and the fact both De Zerbi and Tonali hail from the same Italian city of Brescia is greatly aiding Tottenham’s cause.

Sandro Tonali chooses Tottenham

When providing an overnight update on his YouTube channel, transfer guru Romano revealed Tottenham and Tonali will have no issues agreeing personal terms.

What’s more, he revealed that despite Man City making an approach for the Italian, it’s Spurs who Tonali wants to join above all others.

After confirming that Tottenham are “in conversations” with Tonali’s camp, Romano added: “Sandro Tonali WANTS to go to Tottenham, so he’s keen on the move.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any problem with the player, financially or in terms of the contract.

“Also because the connection between Tonali and De Zerbi is very clear, both from the same city of Brescia, so the connection is very, very good.”

Romano concluded by noting Tottenham will make direct contact with Newcastle to discuss the transfer fee and deal structure “soon”.

Mere hours later, Romano provided another brief update on his YouTube channel that confirmed Tonali wants Spurs despite City’s “approach”.

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Newcastle to compromise on £100m transfer fee

As such, all eyes are on Newcastle and how much they demand for the Italy international.

Prior reports have pointed to a £100m fee, and according to Ben Jacobs, that is the Magpies’ asking price.

However, he revealed that Newcastle would be willing to consider a bid as low as £85m, so long as add-ons take the overall worth up to that magic £100m number.

“Spurs a serious contender and have money to spend despite no European football,” stated Jacobs on X. “Roberto De Zerbi driving the move.

“Bid of around £85m plus add-ons taking the package to around £100m expected to be considered by #NUFC.”