Sandro Tonali is open to leaving Newcastle United for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to a journalist, who has also revealed that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are serious about bringing the Italian midfielder to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are keen on signing at least one new midfielder in the summer transfer window and potentially two, with Casemiro leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Tonali is among the midfielders on Man Utd’s radar, with the Newcastle star having established himself as one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

In February 2026, Newcastle’s chief executive officer, David Hopkinson, hailed Tonali as “a superstar player” on talkSPORT, underlining the midfielder’s importance for the Magpies.

Tonali has been on the books of Newcastle since the summer of 2023, when he joined from AC Milan, and is under contract at the Premier League club until 2028.

Earlier this month, our friends at TEAMtalk reported that Man Utd view Tonali as a long-term successor to Casemiro.

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Man Utd are aware that signing Tonali would not be cheap, with Newcastle valuing him at €100million (£86.5m).

It has now emerged that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are working hard behind the scenes to get a deal done for the Italy international midfielder.

Journalist Christopher Michel has written on X at 8:29am on March 18, 2026: “I’ve heard that #MUFC are seriously working on a move for Sandro Tonali.

“And the Italian midfielder is apparently quite open to a move to Manchester. The club have been keeping tabs on him for a long time. Would he be a good signing?”

Unlike Newcastle, Man Utd are very likely to be in the Champions League next season.

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Tonali is used to playing in Europe’s premier club competition, and one can understand Man Utd’s appeal, especially if interim manager Michael Carrick is able to guide the club back to where they belong.

Earlier this month, Tonali’s agent suggested that the 25-year-old midfielder is ready to move on from Newcastle and play for a bigger club.

Giuseppe Riso told CalcioFinanza: “Newcastle are already a Champions League club, but now it’s said that Tonali is being targeted by top clubs, those aiming to win the Premier League, such as Arsenal or Manchester City.

“Exactly, that was the aim from the moment he went to England – to try and turn him into a star player. I think he’s the Italian player with one of the highest values in the world.”

When asked if he expects a move to Manchester City or Arsenal in the summer, Riso laughed: “I don’t know! But it’s very likely.

“Everyone is waiting for the World Cup; then a thousand scenarios will unfold, but it all kicks off after the World Cup.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, though, is not worried about losing Tonali.

Ahead of the Champions League game against Barcelona on Wednesday evening, Howe said about Tonali, as quoted in The Shields Gazette: “I think the person that for me matters the most in this is Sandro.

“So, I prefer to take my leave from him. All I’ve ever seen from Sandro is someone who’s totally committed, very much part of the team, very selfless at times.

“He’s here for the team, he’s not necessarily here for himself. This is the attitude I’ve seen from him. And of course, he had a really difficult moment when he first joined, and he showed a real strength of character to get through that.

“So, I think whenever you’re in this situation, you’re really led by the player. As I say, forget the noise around Sandro. He’s just fully committed.

“Of course, he’s been ill for the last few days, but before then he was fully committed in trying to help us reproduce our best league form. And of course, he wants to do really well in this competition [the Champions League].”

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