Sandro Tonali to lose £11m as details of Newcastle star’s 10-month ban emerge

Sandro Tonali will reportedly have £11m of his pay ‘suspended’ as he serves a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Tonali’s career has been plunged into doubt after his involvement in a betting scandal in Italian football was revealed.

It was reported earlier this week that Tonali has ‘agreed’ to a ten-month suspension after his representatives negotiated a ‘plea bargain’ with Italian authorities.

Tonali faced a four-year suspension but it was reduced to 18 months after he co-operated and gave evidence, with the ban from playing set at ten months plus a further eight months of “alternative” sentences.

It’s claimed Tonali will be able to train with Newcastle during the suspension, which will end in August just after the start of the Premier League season in 2024.

Reports in Italy say his ‘salary will be suspended’, meaning he’s set to lose £11m-worth of wages, and also providing Newcastle with financial wiggle room to sign a replacement in January.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes the Magpies will indeed “look for a new midfielder” in the winter window.

“We start today’s column with important news on Sandro Tonali – it has been confirmed that the Newcastle and Italian national team midfielder will be banned and suspended for ten months,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“The decision has been made – we’re just waiting now for the final formal steps, but Tonali’s season is over. He can’t play football for the next ten months, so he will not be at the Euros with Italy in what is undoubtedly a big personal blow for him.

“It is also a big blow for Newcastle, who will now look for a new midfielder in the January transfer window.”

Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips has been heavily linked with a move to St James’ Park, while former Wolves star Ruben Neves – now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia – has also been mooted as a potential addition.

Meanwhile, The Sun claim Newcastle are ‘considering legal action’ against Tonali’s former club AC Milan.

