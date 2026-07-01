Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham ‘agree record deal to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle’

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with Newcastle United to bring Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The transfer guru has stated that Tottenham will pay Newcastle a club-record fee for the Italy international midfielder.

Romano has said that the fee for Tonali is more than the £85million that Tottenham are paying West Ham United to sign Portugal international midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The journalist posted on X at 7:32pm on July 1: “EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham agree record deal to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, HERE WE GO!

“Agreement between clubs closed and also on player side with the Italian midfielder.

“Fee higher than £85m paid for Mateus Fernandes.”

READ: Tottenham superstar ‘wants to leave’ and break Roberto De Zerbi’s heart

Tottenham to pay £100m for Sandro Tonali

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that Tottenham will pay Newcastle £92.5m for Tonali, with £7.5m in potential add-ons.

The trusted journalist posted on X at 7:32pm on July 1: “EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement with Newcastle United to sign Sandro Tonali.

“Deal for 26yo Italy international to join #THFC from #NUFC £92.5m + £7.5m in potential add-ons based around multiple Champions League qualifications @TheAthleticFC”

The £100m fee that Tottenham will pay Newcastle is a club record for the north London outfit.

It will make Tonali the most expensive player in Tottenham’s history as well as the most expensive Italian footballer.

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Is Van Dijk really ‘very close’ to Liverpool exit?

Mateo Retegui is the most expensive Italian player in history at the moment.

Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah paid Serie A outfit Atalanta €68m (£59m) in the summer of 2025 to sign the 27-year-old Italy international striker.

Once Tonali’s deal officially goes through, the midfielder will replace Retegui on the list.

Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League table last season for the second year in a row, but the north London outfit are rebuilding under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have already joined Tottenham.

Tottenham have also struck a deal with West Ham for Fernandes, who was the subject of interest from Manchester United, too.

READ NEXT: Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2026