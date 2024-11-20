Leroy Sane’s departure from Manchester City all happened a bit too quickly for Premier League fans to realise how good he was in his four years at the club.

Sane was part of City boss Pep Guardiola’s first league triumph at the Etihad, and his blistering pace and skill played a helping hand in City making their mark on the league.

At 28 now, Sane is still a quality player, striking fear into opponents in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

In recent months, Sane has been at the heart of interest from City’s rivals Manchester United and Arsenal, with both clubs in need of goals and trickery in the forward areas, and a move for Sane for either side would make a lot of sense.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are pretty light in the forward areas, and with Gabriel Martinelli struggling for form this season, the German winger would have proved to be an excellent option, possibly even tipping Martinelli for the starting spot.

For United, they endure the same problems with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho going through the same rut, though Garnacho has scored six goals this season, but the inconsistency is still there for a player who is still only 20-years-old.

On a potential move back to England next summer, Sane said: “I follow Premier League football. But the attraction for me lies in the club where I can show my best performance, develop and win titles. I have that at FC Bayern. We keep talking.”

Prior to last season where Bayern finished second after Leverkusen’s impressive achievement, the German giants had won 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles on the bounce, so there’s no surprise why Sane feels his best bet to win a title is at the Allianz Arena.

With new boss Vincent Kompany, Bayern have started well in the league again, sitting five points clear at the top of the table.

Despite the links away from the club, Sane has been open in regards to speaking about a potential new deal. He said: “We are in talks. I feel comfortable in Munich. I feel really comfortable. Talks are very good. My focus is currently on FC Bayern.”

Sane replaced Denis Undav in the latest Germany squad for the November internationals after the Stuttgart striker withdrew with an injury. The call-up was Sane’s first since the Euro’s having struggled for fitness all season.

Germany’s recent Nations League games saw them thrash Bosnia & Herzegovina 7-0, before conceding a 99th minute penalty to Hungary, ending in a 1-1 draw.