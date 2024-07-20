Arsenal transfer: Arteta ‘sets sight on’ Germany forward with Gunners in ‘favourable position’

Germany duo Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala with the Arsenal badge

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is interested in signing Bayern Munich and Germany winger Leroy Sane this summer, according to reports.

Arteta is looking to use the summer transfer window to improve his squad after a second successive second-place finish in the Premier League.

A new central midfielder and versatile attacker is expected to be pursued after the deal to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is finalised.

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the £40million signing of Calafiori, while Arteta is keen on Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Another midfielder the Spanish manager is reportedly looking at is Merino’s club and international team-mate Martin Zubimendi, who is three years younger than the 28-year-old ex-Newcastle United star.

Arteta is reportedly targeting a game-changing forward after his attack came unstuck against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last term.

A player the Gunners have been strongly linked with over the last year or so is former Manchester City winger Sane, currently at Bayern.

Arteta actually worked with Sane between August 2016 and December 2019 when he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

At Man City, the German had 82 goal contributions in 135 appearances, with 25 goals and 29 assists coming in 90 Premier League matches.

After scoring 10 goals and assisting 13 in 2023/24, Sane could be leaving Bayern having entered the final year of his contract.

Arsenal: Arteta eyes reunion with ex-Man City superstar

According to reports in Germany, Arsenal ‘have set their sights’ on the Germany international with Arteta ‘evaluating Sane’s contractual situation’.

Able to leave as a free agent next summer, Sane ‘is emerging as an interesting option’ in the transfer market, though ‘Bayern intend to count on him for next season’.

Arsenal are ‘in a favourable position’ to win the race for the 28-year-old’s signature, with their interest potentially going to give the Bavarians a kick up the backside in regards to contract negotiations.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is another wide player the Gunners have been strongly linked with in recent months.

An electrifying, skillful player on the left wing, Williams was on top form to help Spain win Euro 2024, scoring in the 2-1 final defeat of England.

Athletic managed to agree a new contract with the 22-year-old earlier this year but there is a release clause in the deal believed to be worth around £45m.

Arsenal are unsurprisingly interested in signing the Spaniard, however, Barcelona are believed to be winning the race despite their financial problems.

