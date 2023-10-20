Klopp told signing of Salah heir ‘makes sense’ for Liverpool with Bayern star primed for ‘big decision’

Leroy Sane is expected to sit down to discuss his Bayern Munich future amidst rumours linking the winger with a move to Liverpool, according to a journalist.

With Mohamed Salah being linked with a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad, former Manchester City star Sane is reportedly being lined up as a direct replacement for the Egyptian.

Sane was superb during his four years in the Premier League, scoring 25 goals and providing 27 assists in 90 appearances, meaning he averaged 0.77 goal contributions per game in the English top flight.

In August, Liverpool rejected a bid from Al-Ittihad worth over £100million but the Saudi Pro League outfit are expected to come back in for the former Chelsea star next year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Dean Jones said he is unsure if Jurgen Klopp’s side will look to sign Sane as a direct replacement for their best player.

“He has got a big decision to make himself about whether he wants to stay in Germany or come back to the Premier League, and those conversations aren’t too far away at Bayern Munich,” Jones said.

“But there is still that uncertainty for me over whether Liverpool do directly replace Salah or look within that squad right now to see if they’ve already got options there that can help them by.

“Actually moving into life beyond Mo Salah is a very tricky process because he has obviously been so influential to the success that they’ve had.”

Meanwhile, former United States international Janusz Michallik thinks Liverpool replacing Salah with Sane “would make sense”.

“It would make sense, positionally,” Michallik told ESPN. “The way he plays. He is familiar with the league.

“If Mo Salah were to go, in the current form, then Leroy Sane would make sense. I don’t know if he continues to play like that or even better.

“You know how Bayern Munich deal. They don’t sell players if they don’t have to.

“They are one of very few clubs, who are not in the Premier League, maybe aside from Real Madrid and PSG, they don’t have to sell. They don’t need the money.

“If a player like Leroy Sane continues to develop, then I don’t think it will happen.

“The biggest question is for Leroy Sane. Would he want that to happen? He finally found an environment where he is thriving.

“He was immature at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola – if you are him, even though it’s always tempting to be and play for a manager like Jurgen Klopp and play for Liverpool, I just wonder if that would have been a good move for him, personally, when you finally find peace and are developing.”

