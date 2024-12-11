Saudi Arabia confirmed as 2034 World Cup hosts as ‘reckless’ FIFA slammed

Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 men’s football World Cup, while Spain, Portugal and Morocco will be joint hosts for the 2030 tournament.

The hosts for both World Cups were confirmed at Wednesday’s Extraordinary Fifa Congress meeting following a vote, where it was also decided that three games in the 2030 tournament would take place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to mark 100 years of the competition.

All 211 of Fifa’s member nations were represented at the meeting over a video link and gave their votes by ‘acclamation’ – clapping in front of their cameras via their video links. No, seriously.

All three decisions were already made, with only one voting option available.

Norway opted to abstain because of “concerns regarding the current Fifa World Cup bidding process”, while Switzerland’s football association asked for its observations to be included in the congress minutes.

On Tuesday, the Swiss FA had said it would approve the Saudi bid for the 2034 World Cup, but demanded human rights must be monitored by both Fifa and the international labour organisation.

The Danish Football Union (DBU) said it supported the overall package of the two World Cup bids but wants Fifa to oversee human rights improvements.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of ‘sportswashing’, using its extraordinary wealth to invest in sport to improve the reputation of a country where there are huge concerns over human rights.

Amnesty International condemned the decision to hold the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia and released a joint statement on behalf of 21 separate organisations.

“Fifa’s reckless decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia without ensuring adequate human rights protections are in place will put many lives at risk,” said Amnesty International’s head of labour rights and sport, Steve Cockburn.

“Based on clear evidence to date, Fifa knows workers will be exploited and even die without fundamental reforms in Saudi Arabia, and yet has chosen to press ahead regardless.

“The organisation risks bearing a heavy responsibility for many of the human rights abuses that will follow.”

The English Football Association showed its support for the bids.

England’s FA said in a statement: “After a careful review of both proposals, we supported the two World Cup bids – from Spain/Portugal/Morocco in 2030, and Saudi Arabia in 2034. Both bids are technically strong and meet the Fifa criteria to host the men’s World Cup.

“Our focus is on ensuring that all our fans can attend and enjoy tournaments.”

The Football Supporters’ Association said fans had “very serious misgivings about how these World Cups were awarded and questions around the supporter experience, particularly in Saudi Arabia”.

It added that human rights criticisms had been “brushed aside and concerns from LGBT+ supporters completely ignored” and said it had raised these issues with the FA.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino responded to criticism the organisation has received over the decisions.

“We are aware of critics and fears and I fully trust our hosts to address all open points,” he said.

“We have a transparency that will shape real and lasting change. That is what we expect and what we look forward to – social improvements and positive human rights impacts.

“That is one of the responsibilities of hosting a World Cup, and the world will of course be watching.”