Saudi blow Man City out of water with new ‘historic offer’ for Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal
According to reports, Manchester City have been blown out of the water with FC Barcelona to receive a new ‘historic offer’ for Lamine Yamal.
The 17-year-old is already one of the best footballers in the world as he’s in the running to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award.
Yamal has already made 94 senior appearances for Barcelona and has grabbed 21 goals and 28 assists. This season, he has a remarkable tally of 35 goal involvements in 43 outings.
The teenager is due to become a free agent in 2026, but Barcelona would still be able to make a fortune if they sold Yamal.
Even with Barcelona’s financial struggles, they would likely do all they can to retain Yamal amid interest from European and Saudi Pro League sides.
READ: Liam Delap transfer: One reason every Premier League club will think they can win race to sign him
Yamal has been sporadically linked with a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain, while Man City have reportedly joined the race to sign him.
Earlier this week, a report claimed Man City have made a record offer for Yamal worth around €275m (around £235m). Neymar is currently the world’s most expensive player following his £200m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.
Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Barcelona ‘will receive a 400 million euros (around £347m) offer’ for Yamal from the Saudi Pro League.
The report explains:
‘Saudi Arabian football is relentless in its ambition to attract the world’s top football stars, and has now set its sights on one of the most promising gems on the European scene: Lamine Yamal.
‘Riyadh is launching an unprecedented offensive, with a €400 million offer aimed at convincing FC Barcelona to part with its greatest hope for the future.
‘The figure, enormous even by today’s standards, reflects the Saudi desire to make a global impact on the market with a name that already dazzles at just 17 years old.
‘Barcelona’s sporting directors, however, are not considering a possible sale. They consider Lamine to be the cornerstone of the club’s future, both sportingly and institutionally.
‘In fact, Arabia’s interest comes at a time when the board wants to further strengthen its relationship with the player.
‘Saudi Arabia, after giving up on its bid for Vinicius Junior, has decided to focus all its efforts on signing Lamine Yamal. The deal would be historic, but the challenge will be twofold: convincing the Catalan club and a young player who dreams of success at Camp Nou.’