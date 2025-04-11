According to reports, Manchester City have been blown out of the water with FC Barcelona to receive a new ‘historic offer’ for Lamine Yamal.

The 17-year-old is already one of the best footballers in the world as he’s in the running to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Yamal has already made 94 senior appearances for Barcelona and has grabbed 21 goals and 28 assists. This season, he has a remarkable tally of 35 goal involvements in 43 outings.

The teenager is due to become a free agent in 2026, but Barcelona would still be able to make a fortune if they sold Yamal.

Even with Barcelona’s financial struggles, they would likely do all they can to retain Yamal amid interest from European and Saudi Pro League sides.

Yamal has been sporadically linked with a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain, while Man City have reportedly joined the race to sign him.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Man City have made a record offer for Yamal worth around €275m (around £235m). Neymar is currently the world’s most expensive player following his £200m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Barcelona ‘will receive a 400 million euros (around £347m) offer’ for Yamal from the Saudi Pro League.

