According to reports, Barcelona striker Vitor Roque has rejected a contract offer from Al Hilal, who are keen on Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran as an alternative.

Barcelona paid around £34million to sign Roque from Athletico Paranaense in January 2024.

He only played 16 times in the second half of last season, scoring twice and receiving one red card.

The 19-year-old Brazilian was obviously signed for the future but Barcelona are unable to make any player – with the exception of Lamine Yamal – untouchable due to their financial situation.

The Blaugrana are always looking to raise funds through player sales with star players like Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha frequently being linked with exits.

Roque is one of the most recent names being thrown into the rumour mill, with reports in Spain last week claiming that he will not play for Barcelona again.

This was somewhat backed up when Fabrizio Romano said the teenager was attracting interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, with the La Liga giants open to selling.

Romano revealed last Thursday on X: “Al Hilal have approached Barça for Vitor Roque, as Saudi media report — he’s on club shortlist for this summer.

“Vitor Roque and his camp have to decide what they want to do as Barcelona could be open to selling Roque. It could be key step for FFP but depends on Vitor.”

The Italian journalist is back with another update, claiming that Roque has rejected the chance to earn big money in the Middle East following a “club-to-club approach”.

Interestingly, it is added that Al Hilal’s search for a new young forward has seen them express an interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

“Understand Vitor Roque and his camp have turned down Al Hilal initial contract proposal after club-to-club approach,” Romano said on Monday.

“Al Hilal have also requested info on other U21 strikers as potential alternatives… including Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran who wants to join West Ham.”

As Romano says, Duran is very keen on leaving Aston Villa for West Ham.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Duran this year but have turned their attention elsewhere. It is believed that Villa want £40m for the Colombian striker.

West Ham reportedly offered £32m plus young midfielder Lewis Orford, which was rejected by Unai Emery’s side despite the player agreeing personal terms with the Londoners.

Claret and blue fan Duran clearly wants to join the Hammers, appearing to make an Irons gesture during an Instagram live stream, which unsurprisingly went viral on social media.

There is a chance the 20-year-old will be disciplined by his current club with an investigation reportedly underway.

Duran is currently on holiday after reaching the Copa America final with Colombia.

