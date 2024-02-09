Saudi Pro League table & average attendances: How things currently stand for European stars

The Saudi Pro League made big waves in 2023, having recruited some of the sport’s biggest superstars in a bid to grow the league and shake up the established order of world football.

But how are things actually shaping up for the big names now plying their trade in the gulf state?

The big switch has drawn mixed responses from the big names that left the spotlight of representing Europe’s biggest clubs to earn a considerable bump in wages out for clubs like Al Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad.

“That’s what you think because I’m not in Europe,” former Liverpool star Sadio Mane responded, when asked if it bothered him that he’s getting less attention in Saudi Arabia.

