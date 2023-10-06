Savage calls Arsenal-Man City: Premier League Predictions Week 7 vs F365, Tipstrr, TEAMTalk
Premier League matchday seven is upon us and we once again take on Robbie Savage in predicting all ten of this weekend’s games, including Arsenal vs Man City.
Luton Town and Tottenham Hotspur kick off this weekend’s action at Kenilworth Road as the strugglers look to pull off a shock against Ange Postecoglou’s side at 12:30pm on Saturday.
Manchester United vs Brentford is the standout 3:00pm kick-off as an under-pressure Erik ten Hag will be hoping that this side can bounce back from two defeats in a matter of days against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray. Elsewhere, Chelsea visit Burnley, Everton host AFC Bournemouth and Fulham face Sheffield United before Nottingham Forest travel south to face Palace in the 5:30pm kick-0ff.
Super Sunday has the potential to be a bit special as Brighton host Liverpool at the AMEX Stadium. West Ham vs Newcastle and Wolves vs Aston Villa are the other 2:00pm kick-offs before the big one: Arsenal vs Man City at the Emirates at 4:30pm. Here’s what we, Tipstrr, TEAMtalk and Planet Sport Bet Ambassador Robbie Savage think will happen…
Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur
Robbie: Luton 0-2 Tottenham. Spurs have got a great record against promoted sides. They’ve won 12 out of 14 when they’ve faced promoted sides in the Premier League.
This season already they beat Burnley, they beat Sheffield United. This will make it a hat-trick beating Luton Town away from home.
F365: Luton 1-3 Tottenham
Tipstrr: Luton 0-4 Tottenham
TEAMtalk: Luton 1-4 Tottenham
Burnley vs Chelsea
Robbie: Burnley 1-2 Chelsea. Burnley with a great win against Luton Town, as well as Chelsea’s against Fulham.
Can Chelsea win back-to-back games for the first time since March in the Premier League?
Quite a remarkable stat, just to think this Chelsea side haven’t won back-to-back Premier League games since March. Quite unbelievable.
I think it will be back-to-back games. Burnley’s record against Chelsea is not great. I think Chelsea will go to Turf Moor, both teams to score in a Chelsea win.
F365: Burnley 2-1 Chelsea
Tipstrr: Burnley 2-1 Chelsea
TEAMtalk: Burnley 2-1 Chelsea
Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
Robbie: Everton 2-0 Bournemouth. Everton can’t score goals at home. They’ve only scored 11 goals in their last 17 home Premier League games and they’ve lost all four Premier League home games this season.
Bournemouth’s record is not great. I’m going to go for Sean Dyche’s side to finally get a Premier League win at home this season.
F365: Everton 0-2 Bournemouth
Tipstrr: Everton 1-2 Bournemouth
TEAMtalk: Everton 2-1 Bournemouth
Fulham vs Sheffield United
Robbie: Fulham 2-1 Sheff Utd. I think Fulham start favourites just because of Sheffield United’s record away from home against London clubs in the Premier League.
Their record is only two wins from the last 31 away games in London in the competition. I think Fulham will win this one.
F365: Fulham 1-1 Sheffield United
Tipstrr: Fulham 2-o Sheff Utd
TEAMtalk: Fulham 3-0 Sheff Utd
Manchester United vs Brentford
Robbie: Man Utd 2-1 Brentford. It’s United’s worst start to a Premier League season, but Brentford’s record at Old Trafford is not very good.
They lost their last five visits to Old Trafford, their last win came back in February 1937. It’s unthinkable United could lose this one.
What makes me think United will win this game? I think they’ll win it because of Brentford’s form at Old Trafford – not because United are playing well.
I just think on this occasion, because the pressure is that much on Erik ten Hag, Manchester United and the players, they’re going to have to win it. That’s why I’m going with a Manchester United win.
F365: Man Utd 2-0 Brentford
Tipstrr: Man Utd 1-1 Brentford
TEAMtalk: Man Utd 2-2 Brentford
READ MORE: Manchester United are an absolute joke and Rasmus Hojlund already deserves far better
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Robbie: Palace 3-1 Nottm Forest. Can Palace beat Forest at the seventh attempt in the Premier League? Haven’t won in the previous six.
Nottingham Forest on the road, we know they can score goals, they’ve scored at The Emirates, they’ve scored at Stamford Bridge.
Palace, on the back of going to Old Trafford and winning. I think both teams will score, but I’m going with a Crystal Palace win.
F365: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottm Forest
Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottm Forest
TEAMtalk: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottm Forest
Brighton vs Liverpool
Robbie: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool. Obviously Brighton got hammered 6-1 last weekend against Aston Villa, tough game against Marseille coming back so well to draw 2-2. Liverpool were quite comfortable in their win.
I think Brighton played a quite strong team against Marseille and I think Liverpool will go, in this game, very very strong. I think Liverpool have better strength in depth than Brighton.
I think Liverpool, for me, will be Man City’s biggest title contender along with Arsenal.
Even though Brighton are doing unbelievably well, I’m going for both teams to score in a Liverpool win.
F365: Brighton 2-2 Liverpool
Tipstrr: Brighton 3-1 Liverpool
TEAMtalk: Brighton 2-3 Liverpool
West Ham vs Newcastle
Robbie: West Ham 2-1 Newcastle. Newcastle’s record in London over the past couple of seasons has been very very good. Both teams absolutely flying.
Newcastle United beating PSG – that atmosphere at St James’ Park was unbelievable.
I was in Freiburg to see West Ham have a terrific performance and beat a very good side. I thought Bowen and Paqueta were absolutely outstanding on the night.
I think both teams will score in this one but I think West Ham, with a fantastic start to the season, will win.
F365: West Ham 1-3 Newcastle
Tipstrr: West Ham 1-2 Newcastle
TEAMtalk: West Ham 1-2 Newcastle
Wolves vs Aston Villa
Robbie: Wolves 1-1 Villa. Wolves have got a good record against Aston Villa winning three of their last four meetings.
Aston Villa left it last on Thursday to win that game with a late John McGinn goal.
Wolves had a free week. They should be absolutely buzzing to play this fixture after beating Manchester City.
I think it will be a close game, I think Wolves might be a little bit fresher than Aston Villa. But Aston Villa have got a very good squad now. I’m going to go for a draw.
F365: Wolves 0-2 Aston Villa
Tipstrr: Wolves 1-3 Aston Villa
TEAMtalk: Wolves 0-2 Aston Villa
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Robbie: Arsenal 1-2 Man City. Arsenal’s record against Man City is quite dramatically poor. In their last 12 Premier League meetings, they’ve not won one and they’ve only scored five goals while City have scored 33.
Arsenal losing in Europe in midweek. City were very comfortable against Leipzig, I was there to cover the game, I thought Rico Lewis was outstanding.
Haaland, will he get on the scoresheet? I think he will. I think the run for Man City will continue. I think it will be a good game and I’m going for City to win.
F365: Arsenal 2-1 Man City
Tipstrr: Arsenal 2-1 Man City
TEAMtalk: Arsenal 1-2 Man City
READ MORE: Chelsea retain perfect record with Man City to top only Premier League table that really matters…