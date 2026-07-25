Fabrizio Romano says £60m Tottenham ‘deal is absolutely on’

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to sign Manchester City winger Savinho, with Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi personally keen.

Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Martin Dubravka, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson have all joined Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham manager De Zerbi is now looking to enhance the quality of his attacking unit, with Savinho one of his top targets.

Spurs wanted to sign Savinho in the summer of 2025, with the Man City winger himself keen on a move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the time.

However, Man City persuaded the Brazilian star to stay at the Etihad Stadium and handed him a new deal.

Tottenham are still keen on Savinho, with Romano reporting earlier this month that Spurs are working on a deal for the winger.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham remain very interested in Savinho.

“Tottenham keep working on the Savinho deal.

“They’re waiting for Manchester City to take a decision on Savinho – whether they want to let him go or not, and under which conditions

“But the conversations have started. The conversation is ongoing.

“Savinho is the next big name on their list, I would include also Cody Gakpo among the players they like at the winger position after reshaping the midfield with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.”

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On July 17, TEAMtalk reported that Savinho would cost £60million for Tottenham, with Romano now stating that Tottenham still remain keen on the Man City winger.

Savinho from Man City to Tottenham possible

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Saturday evening: “Then guys, let me mention for Tottenham, on Tottenham, the name of Savinho is the name I want to keep on the table because the coach, Roberto De Zerbi, said after midfield rebuild, after defence rebuild, now we need to do something upfront, we need important players, he said, we already have top players, well, so we need important players to add quality, not normal players.

“And when he says this, he means Savinho is one of the players they absolutely want.

“They remain in conversation for Savinho.

“Tottenham remain very keen for Savinho.

“So, Tottenham are on it for Savio, and the deal is absolutely on.

“And then we will see because they want to add one more.

“For sure, for Tottenham, there is going to be more movements, but at the moment, this is the situation around Savinho, considered a top target.

“They wait for Manchester City to tell them, okay, the player can leave, probably they wait for a replacement.

“Manchester City were trying for Diomande, as I told you, but Diomande is already off for Man City since a few days ago, and now the situation for Savinho remains on waiting for a green light from Manchester City.”

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