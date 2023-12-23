Schmeichel claims ‘really clever’ Liverpool boss Klopp reminds him of Man Utd legend Ferguson

Peter Schmeichel says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp brought back “memories” of when he used to play under Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd

Klopp was critical of the Anfield atmosphere following their 5-1 victory over West Ham in the League Cup in midweek with the Liverpool manager whipping up the supporters ahead of their crucial clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

“I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me,” Klopp said. “I wondered what they wanted.

“We need Anfield on their toes without me being in argument with their coach or whatever. If you’re not in the right shape, give your ticket to someone else.”

His comments came after Gary Neville claimed it was the quiestest he’d heard Anfield last weekend for a Liverpool versus Man Utd match, which ended 0-0.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference yesterday, Klopp doubled down on his comments, he said: “Maybe I have to…I can tell our people, I don’t order atmospheres, we had 2 home games in a row and 62 [shots]. Imagine if we’d have scored [more]. It’s my feeling directly after the game. I turned around and missed a chance and people were flat.”

READ MORE: Liverpool transfer ‘collapses’ after ‘multiple bids’ with midfielder to join Premier League rivals

He added: “I said give your ticket to someone else but people tell me it’s not that easy! I didn’t mean it [literally]. I cannot change that not, I said we need Anfield that is 100% true and I can’t wait for the first whistle.”

Some pundits reckons Klopp was just trying to get a reaction from the Liverpool fans but Schmeichel thinks the real message was for his players.

“He’s come out and he’s made it really important, not to the fans that they have to take part, but to the players, he’s made them understand who they’re playing for. They’re playing for the fans. The fans were not happy, even with five [goals],” Schmeichel told Premier League Productions.

“It brings memories back of when I played for Ferguson. What’s important here? Who are we doing this for? Is it for us? Is it for our bank accounts? Is it for the house or the next car? No, we’re playing for the fans.

“He’s gone out and said to the fans, if you’re not happy then give it to someone who is happy. But in reality he’s talking to his players and I think it was a really, really clever move.”