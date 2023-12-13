Schmeichel says Man Utd trio ‘confused’ by Ten Hag tactics as fans slammed for ‘no atmosphere’

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel claims three of Erik ten Hag’s players looked “confused” in their defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, as the Red Devils crashed out of Europe.

Kingsley Coman’s goal was enough to see off United, who barely laid a glove on the German giants despite needing to win the game to stand any chance of progression.

As it turned out, even a win would have seen them knocked out of the Champions League after Copenhagen’s win over Galatasaray in the other Group A game, but it would at least have meant United would have dropped down to the Europa League.

Instead they will play no European football for the remainder of the season, and despite Ten Hag claiming United were “very good”, Schmeichel insists “it was just average”.

“Everything about today was a little bit weird at Old Trafford, just before kick-off I said the stadium was still not full, there’s no atmosphere, there was a bit of a weird atmosphere, it took all the way up to the 51st minute for the home fans to do anything like a little bit of support for the team,” Schmeichel told CBS Sports.

“It was just like that, there were a lot of Bayern Munich supporters there, they were vocal all the way through, it was like they were dominating, and it reflecting from the performance.

“On the pitch, it was just average, and that is even being nice. There are a lot of players in that team that have to have a bit of a meeting with themselves and look at their performance today.”

Schmeichel believes too many of the United players were trying to be the hero and claimed the midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat looked “confused” as to what they shoudl be doing.

He added: “There were a lot of players who thought this was all about them today, trying to be the hero in quite a few situations where a pass would’ve been a better option. There were a lot of things not going right today.

“It’s not nice being a Man United supporter to see that kind of performance today. I have to be honest, right from the word go I never felt there was a goal coming, never at any point, correct me if I’m wrong I don’t think we created a single chance all game.

“There isn’t a lot of pace in the team. You’ve got a little bit on the left wing, a little bit up front, but then you’ve got a midfield who seems to be confused with what their job is – some of the are pressing, some of them aren’t pressing, they leave that massive gap between the defenders and the front players, and it’s like two linear lines. Everything seems a little bit out of sync.”