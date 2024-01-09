Scholes blasts Lingard with X-rated comment after ex-Man Utd player ‘offers himself’ to Euro giants

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has delivered his X-rated verdict of Jesse Lingard, who is still without a club following his Nottingham Forest exit.

Lingard is still a free agent after leaving Nottm Forest upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

The 32-cap England international’s career trajectory over the past couple of years has been pretty infuriating to watch from the outside.

After slipping down the pecking order at Man Utd, Lingard kickstarted his career during his spell on loan at West Ham at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. He grabbed nine goals and four assists in his 16 Premier League appearances for the Hammers.

Instead of joining West Ham permanently, Lingard returned to Man Utd ahead of the 2021/22 campaign to spend a season on the periphery before his contract expired.

Lingard was linked with several Premier League and European clubs after leaving Man Utd before deciding to join newly-promoted Nottm Forest on a free transfer.

This was viewed as a bit of a coup at the time but his spell at Forest never got going and he departed in the summer after failing to grab a goal or an assist in his 17 Premier League appearances.

Lingard has been linked with teams in the Saudi Pro League and MLS this summer, while he failed to earn himself a return to West Ham after training with David Moyes’ side during pre-season.

More recently, Lingard has reportedly ‘offered himself’ to Spanish giants FC Barcelona and this is unsurprisingly yet to lead anywhere.

Seemingly increasingly desperate for a move, Lingard has been very active on Instagram since the January transfer window has opened. After four posts showing him training on a football pitch since the New Year, his upload on Monday had various images of him training in a gym.

In response, Scholes summed up the thoughts of most football fans when he hilariously quipped: “Are you just gonna f*** about in the gym or are you gonna actually play football”.

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent claimed in the summer that Lingard’s spell at Nottm Forest was a “disaster”.

“Seventeen appearances in the league, no goals, no assists. I know he’s had his injuries and I think he’s even spoken about some of his problems off the pitch in a few interviews, but it just hasn’t worked. It’s been a disaster,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

“You look at Morgan Gibbs-White, who has really stepped up and come on this season. Jesse hasn’t done that.

“When you look at the amount of money the club have invested in him for one year, they’ve got no return on that. I know they’ve stayed in the league, and I guess he could turn around and say, ‘I was part of the squad which helped this club stay in the league’. But when you look at actual impact on the pitch, it’s next to nothing.

“I know Jesse, I played with him at Derby, I know he’ll have a positive impact in the dressing room, so maybe that has helped. But if you judge him on what he’s done on the pitch, he hasn’t done anything.”