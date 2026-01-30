Paul Scholes has explained why he thinks Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is a “problem” for Mikel Arteta and could be “killing” a summer signing.

In recent months, it has seemed that the Gunners looked set to cruise to a long-awaited Premier League title, but they have looked shaky in recent matches.

Mikel Arteta‘s side drew two Premier League games in a row before suffering a rare home loss against Manchester United, who ended their 13-game unbeaten run.

With Man City and Aston Villa winning last weekend, Arsenal are now only four points clear at the top of the table after 23 games and may have more difficulties to come if they are to win the title.

Most of Arsenal’s attackers have struggled in recent weeks, and Scholes has explained why Odegaard could be the reason for their issues.

“Odegaard could be the problem,” Scholes told The Overlap when discussing Arsenal’s goalscoring issues from open play,” Scholes said on The Overlap.

“Odegaard wants to play as a No.10 and if you’re not playing good football it’s his job to make your team play good football. Good attacking football. I don’t think he does it.

“He drops into midfield. Look, I like him, technically he’s brilliant and good to watch. But he drops into midfield.

“I played No.10, if they come into the midfield area and play where Roy should be he’d say ‘f*** off’ get up there. He doesn’t do it enough in those areas where it wins games.”

Scholes added: “You think about the teams we’ve watched win the league like Liverpool and Man City, exciting to watch.

“They’re exciting because of people like David Silva, Phil Foden receiving the ball on the edge of the box where it’s important.

“‘It also kills the centre forward he’s got nobody to play with. They are imperative to make your team play good football.”

On the same episode of The Overlap, Gary Neville sent a warning to Arsenal legend Ian Wright regarding Eberechi Eze.

“We’re talking about someone like Eze, now Eze is coming in now and we’re saying, ‘Eze do your thing what you did at Palace’, Eze needs to be played and just free to play,” Wright said.

Neville replied: “I don’t think he’s going to get that.”

Wright then responded: “Listening to what the management is saying about enjoyment and players expressing themselves.”

Neville added: “He [Arteta] comes from that Pep [Guardiola] school of methodology over what would be being the maverick.

“When I look at Pep’s teams and what he did with [Jack] Grealish and when I see what Mikel does, you’ve got to admire how they put that system into the players, but they do want the methodology and the process of how you play to be followed over the individual.”