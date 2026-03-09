Paul Scholes has revealed his “message” to Michael Carrick after the Manchester United legend was heavily criticised for a social media post in which he claimed the Red Devils have ‘been crap last 4 games’.

Carrick had overseen six wins and a draw as interim manager, leading United into third place in the Premier League, before a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday ended his unbeaten run in caretaker charge of the Red Devils.

United went behind when Antony Gordon converted from the penalty spot after Bruno Fernandes had tripped the Newcastle winger in the box but hit back quickly when Casemiro headed in Fernandes’ free-kick.

READ MORE: Paul Scholes embarrasses himself again with ‘crap’ Manchester United criticism

Newcastle were already down to ten men before that quick fire brace of goals just before half-time when Jacob Ramsey, who had already been booked for an early foul on Casemiro, was very harshly adjudged by referee Peter Bankes to have dived in he box.

The visitors failed to take the most of their advantage in the second half and got exactly what they deserved in the 90th minute when substitute William Osula scored one of the goals of the season, cutting in from the right touchline and curling the ball gloriously around Harry Maguire and into the far corner.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game but Scholes was more intent on focusing on the Man Utd negatives, and took to Instagram to hit out at his former club and Carrick.

Accompanied by a kissing emoji, he wrote: ‘Michael has definitely got something special about him… cos Utd have been crap last 4 games… night’

Scholes has been roundly criticised for the post, with former teammate Patrice Evra “hoping he was hacked”.

But Scholes insists the comment was not meant as a dig at Carrick, and revealed the eight-word clarification he sent to the interim boss amid the backlash.

He said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast: “It was in no way intended to be offensive towards Michael. Michael’s one of the nicest people in football, he would be the last person I want to offend.

“I messaged Michael anyway. I went straight to him and said ‘Look I had no intention of upsetting you’. I don’t think I needed to say that anyway, and he told me himself he wasn’t upset by it.”

“I think people have just taken it differently from what was meant,” Scholes added.

“The only thing I was saying was that I don’t think they played that well the last four games and he’s still managing to get results.

“We had the greatest manager in the world and he always said sometimes you need a bit of luck. So with sending-offs and different things that happen through games, sometimes you do need a bit of luck, that’s all I was saying.”