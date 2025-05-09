Paul Scholes has hit out at Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho for frequently making “wrong decisions” and outlined his “fear” over the young forward.

Garnacho started the second leg of United’s Europa League semi-final against Athletic Club but was hooked on the hour mark with the Red Devils trailing 1-0 on the night, before a brilliant brace from Mason Mount and goals from Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund saw them storm back and claim a 7-1 aggregate win to set up a final with Tottenham.

The 20-year-old has struggled through much of this campaign as he’s struggled to adapt to Ruben Amorim’s system, which sees him play a more central role in a 3-4-3 formation.

He’s been heavily linked with an exit as a result and United are thought to be ready to listen to offers of £65m for the Argentina international, with Chelsea among those most interested in signing him.

Ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford, Scholes outlined his “fear” if United do sanction his departure from the club.

“He’s perfect in a regular 4-3-3. He will be a real threat,” Scholes said. “He needs to tidy up his decision-making and finishing, sometimes his final ball is a bit rash but he’s a young player so that’s to be expected.

“I fear we will see him for £50-60m for PSR reasons. It’s been rumoured, hasn’t it? I fear he will end up scoring 25 to 30 goals for somebody else, that’s how good I think this lad can be.

“Shoehorning him into this system might be tricky, I’m struggling to find a position for him in Ruben Amorim’s system.

“I don’t want them to sell him, I hate the thought of that, but I think they could do. I wouldn’t like it. He frustrates me but he’s often the biggest threat for Manchester United.”

Fellow former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves added: “I think he’s really special and he’s a man for the big moments. He can deal with the pressure at this club.

“The problem is Ruben Amorim’s system suits No. 10s but he’s better on the wings running at people, he’s probably United’s best player at that.

“I hope he stays. He’s too good to let go. I would never want the club to sell him. But the system is an issue because it doesn’t suit some of the players.”

And Scholes’ frustration with Garnacho was evident at half-time as the club legend analysed a moment during the first 45 minutes when he was put through on goal but his attempted chipped finish drifted wide of the post.

Scholes said: “I have never seen Garnacho score a goal like this, he is not the player with that kind of guile. With the pace he has got, he should just go around the keeper. We said before the game he gets in brilliant positions, he is great at running through but a lot of the time he makes the wrong decision.”