Manchester United legend Paul Scholes hit out at Andre Onana after he made two mistakes in his side’s 2-2 draw against Lyon on Thursday night.

Man Utd travelled to face Ligue Un outfit Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.

The Red Devils are focused on the Europa League as they are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League and need to win this competition to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

A 2-2 draw is not a bad result for Man Utd heading into next week’s return leg at Old Trafford, but they would have won without Onana’s mistakes.

Onana misjudged a wide free-kick from Thiago Almada, which evaded everyone in the penalty area and found the net.

Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee got on the scoresheet before Rayan Cherki scored a last-gasp leveller, converting after Onana palmed the ball back into danger after saving Georges Mikautadze’s initial shot.

Scholes reckons Onana wishes he “kept his mouth shut” after claiming Man Utd are better than Lyon.

“He’s probably wishing he kept his mouth shut. Awful mistake,” Scholes said at half-time.

Post-match, he added: “I think he was more so at fault for the first, a huge mistake, a little harder but he has to do better than that.

“On the whole [it is] the right result. Lyon played the better football and created more opportunities, but [after] scoring so late, United will be disappointed and they are in a good position at home, [so] they should still be big favourites but they will have to improve.”

Scholes also believes Man Utd need to consider replacing Onana, but they “need to look at the budget”.

“Yeah, I think it’s something they need to think about [replacing Onana],” Scholes said.

“But they need to look at the budget as well. Can you get away with not spending that money on a goalkeeper?

“He hasn’t been quite good enough but it will come down to money and what Amorim has got to spend.

“We’ve seen this goalkeeper do well at Inter Milan as well. But I don’t think his distribution has been great either, and that’s one of the reasons he was brought in.

“But can you almost get away with not spending another £40m on a goalkeeper? I don’t know. Ruben Amorim has a lot of problems to solve.”