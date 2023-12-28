Scholes picks out Liverpool star who’s ‘the one’ for Jurgen Klopp after Mohamed Salah

Paul Scholes has picked out the Liverpool star who is “the one” to score goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side other than Mohamed Salah.

The Reds went back to the top of the Premier League on Boxing Day with a 2-0 win over Burnley, as goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota secured all three points at Turf Moor.

Jota made his surprise return from the bench having been out since November through injury.

And Scholes believes the Portuguese star is an “important” player for Klopp, as he “chips in with goals” more often than the other Liverpool forwards.

“He is (important),” said Scholes. “He chips in with a lot of goals and a lot of very important goals. It’s good coming on for the last 5-10 minutes for a cameo appearance.

“It’s a good goal (against Burnley). It’s not one he meant, but just hit it hard and low as you can, then hope it goes in.

“But he is a very important player for Liverpool. Not all of their front three chip in a lot. But he seems to be the one other than Salah who does.”

Klopp admitted after the game that Liverpool’s medical department had wanted Jota to complete more training before returning to action, but he’d overruled them and made a judgment call that he thought was in the best interests of the squad.

“We sneaked him in somehow on the squad list because he trained only twice and the medical department wanted to give him extra training and I said he can have that in Burnley,” Klopp revealed.

“He had that tonight and now he can train tomorrow properly and then he will be ready for Newcastle [on Monday], which is really helpful. 2-0, no injuries, all good.”

Jota admitted he was surprised to be involved so soon for Liverpool.

“It’s massive, it’s a special feeling. It was a crazy 24 hours and I was not expecting to be in this squad list, to be honest,” Jota admitted to the club’s official website about his return.

“I was already at home when I found out I needed to travel back out again to train with the team, but from that moment on I just felt I needed to do this.

“I had some special people in the crowd today, my family, and they came over for Christmas. It was great to get the win, score and be back on the pitch and get these three points. I think it was the best Christmas gift for everyone here.

He continued: “I trained with the team for the last couple of days obviously, but it’s like ‘be ready for this’.

“I’m ready for this, that’s why we work and it was such a special feeling knowing I would probably come on today, and to be back with a goal is always special.”

