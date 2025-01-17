Scholes says Man Utd can ‘do better’ than ‘scruffy’ academy star as second exit branded ‘offensive’

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United can “do better” than Alejandro Garnacho amid reports the Argentina international could leave in January, but it would be “absolutely ridiculous” to let another star leave this month.

Garnacho played the full 90 minutes against Southampton but his display was entirely overshadowed by Amad Diallo, who scored an incredible late hat-trick to save the Red Devils’ blushes against the Premier League’s bottom side.

Manuel Ugarte had put the ball into his own net to give the Saints a deserved lead and after Diallo struck in the 82nd, 90th and 94th minute to win all three points for his side, Scholes said the young Ivory Coast international was the only player to come out of the game with any credit.

Scholes said: “For 80 minutes that is as bad a performance as you’ll ever see especially against a team bottom of the league.

“I have to give Southampton credit, they are bottom of the league but they were so much better than Man United. The way they passed the ball, technically and tactically. That is probably why they are bottom of the league, because they can’t put teams away.

“Manchester United, Diallo was the one bright spark. I think the manager will still be disappointed with that performance.

“Against, as I said, a team who have really struggled to score and they concede goals all the time.

“I know Diallo has come and produced the win… he is the only one player who can take any credit out of this game tonight.”

United’s poor form this season – with that win only lifting them into 12th place – has highlighted the need for reinforcements, but PSR regulations mean the club has to sell before they buy to bring in new faces.

That’s why previously ‘untouchable’ players now have a price, with Napoli pushing to sign Garnacho and Chelsea keeping tabs on contract negotiations with Kobbie Mainoo.

Scholes insists he would be “offended” if United sold Mainoo, but gave the green light for Garnacho’s exit as he’s not convinced the “scruffy” forward is good enough for the club.

Asked about the prospect of selling Mainoo, Scholes told TNT Sports: “It would be absolutely ridiculous if the club had to sell him or Garnacho.

“All the hard work the club have had to do, he’s probably been since seven or eight years of age, and then to sell him for some PSR rules, it’s ridiculous.

“He’s United’s brightest spark, he’s the leading man who could be here for the next five to ten years.”

Asked if United may need to sell in order to finance a rebuild under Amorim, Scholes replied: “I can see that with Garnacho, yeah.

“I think United could get better than Garnacho, although he’s a young player and there’s still probably better to come, I still think he’s a little bit scruffy in his technique at times, I think his decision-making sometimes is really poor.

“I wouldn’t be afraid or I wouldn’t be worried if they sold Garnacho. But Mainoo, I would be offended by that.

“The lad [Garnacho] is absolutely capable, there’s no doubt about that, but finding him a position in this team has been a struggle.”