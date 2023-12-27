Scholes claims Man Utd hero was ‘lucky to be on the pitch’; singles out star for making ‘big difference’

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes thinks Rasmus Hojlund was “lucky” to still be on the pitch to score his winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils were booed off the Old Trafford pitch at half-time as goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker put Unai Emery’s side into a 2-0 lead at the break.

But Man Utd hit back in the second half through a brace from Alejandro Garnacho before Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal to give Erik ten Hag’s men all three points.

It is understood that Ten Hag was preparing to replace Hojlund before his 82nd-minute strike – but he was kept on as Marcus Rashford was taken off instead after picking up a knock.

And Scholes reckons Hojlund was “lucky” to be on the pitch for his goal, while the Man Utd legend also claims the Denmark international had a “little bit of luck” for the goal.

“He does get a little bit of luck with the goal,” Scholes said on Premier League Productions.

READ MORE: Man Utd still have three problems despite massive ‘DNA’ win over Aston Villa

“He’s lucky he’s on the pitch. But as Michael [Owen] said, I think it’s always best when you have not been scoring goals, to not have time about it and act on instinct.

“He has no time whatsoever [with the goal]. It happens in a flash of a second. The only thing he is thinking about is the far corner, it’s the only place he can score.

“Look, I’m so happy for the lad. It’s been a tough start to his Premier League career. Hopefully, he can get up and running and score the goals he deserves to score.”

Scoring goals has been a real problem for Man Utd this season with their three goals against Aston Villa taking them to 21 goals scored in 19 Premier League matches.

On their overall performance, Scholes added: “Tonight they looked a real threat after the first 25 minutes. For the last hour, they looked like they could score goals.

“Marcus Rashford looked a little back to his best. There was a bit more life in him. Alejandro Garnacho got the two goals, and Rasmus Hojlund got a goal.

“You have to remember a lot of these players are young lads and are going to be inconsistent. But now they have to really build on this.

“Christian Eriksen coming back into the team makes a big difference.”