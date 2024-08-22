Paul Scholes thinks Man Utd’s 1-0 win against Fulham exposed their “problem” as he “didn’t see many differences from their performances last season.”

The Red Devils endured a miserable season in 2023/24 en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League, but this campaign has gotten off to a positive start.

Man Utd have been active in the transfer market this summer as around £150m has been spent to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Zirkzee scored in his Premier League debut against Fulham as Erik ten Hag’s side started the 2024/25 campaign with a 1-0 home victory.

United were the deserving winners but tougher tests lie ahead and Ten Hag is still among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Scholes thinks Man Utd “did okay” against Fulham, but he “didn’t see many differences” and they have a clear “problem”.

“With Manchester United’s opening game against Fulham, I didn’t see many differences from their performances last season,” Scholes said on The Overlap.

“I thought they did okay, and they deserved to win the game, but there were still plenty of times where there were loads of space in central midfield.

“The problem with United is that every time they have the ball, they are trying to attack, which isn’t a good thing.

“You sometimes need five minutes on the ball to help take the sting out of the game, but constantly attacking, results in end-to-end football.

“If you look at Manchester City and their midfield, they take the sting out of the play and kill opposition teams that way, but with United, there is so much chaos with players running everywhere.”

It’s being widely reported that Man Utd are ‘close’ to signing Manuel Ugarte, but Ten Hag has encouraged supporters to “be patient” as key figures behind the scenes are “working ver hard”.

“Just be patient, just sit, wait,” Ten Hag said.

“We’re working of course very hard, and we will always try to make the best squad possible.

“We have a couple of days. The approach will always be improve, so as long as we have the opportunity we will look for it. But, nah, in this moment I, of course, can’t tell any news.”

He added: “I’m very pleased. They’re showing we’re going in the right direction. We know as a club we have to catch up, but I think it shows our ambition, the way we want to go.

“So, I think we have done good business, really very good players, quality players who will add, contribute to our squad, to our quality of the squad.”