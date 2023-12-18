Scholes picks out Man Utd star who will be ‘disappointed’ with his performance vs Liverpool

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund will be “disappointed” with his display in his side’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

United came away with a hard-earned point from a very dull game that Liverpool dominated, with Hojlund left with scraps to play with up front for the Red Devils.

The Denmark international had one good chance to score his first Premier League goal following his £72m move from Atalanta in the summer, but failed to make the most of the opportunity.

Scholes reckons Hojlund will be “disappointed” with his performance and urged the young striker to “tidy up his finishing”.

“I thought they did well and stood up to everything Liverpool threw at them really.” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“I thought watching the game they were very comfortable. There was nothing really clear cut and they could’ve nicked that game in the end.

“Hojlund had the best chance of the game didn’t score it. We know he’s not got a Premier League goal yet and he needs to tidy up that finishing side of his game.

“Concentration’s got to be there if you’re a goalkeeper, a centre half or a centre forward.

“They’re key moments that can change his career as a Manchester United centre forward so far.

“Scoring a winning goal at Anfield is a big thing to do so he’ll be a little bit disappointed and a disappointed with his all round performance.”

United boss Erik ten Hag claimed after the game that his side’s defending was “almost perfect”.

“You have to fight always for the badge,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports. “We play in very high highs and also sometimes in very low lows. If you want to achieve something in a season you can’t be below certain limits so we have to get the consistency.

“This was a very good performance, you saw Liverpool’s results at home and we got a clean sheet. In the second half we had some very good chances, then you can take the points from here but we are pleased with the performance of the team.

“You know the chance will come and you have to believe that. The team has to never switch off, keep the discipline and you do that you can even win the game.

“The way we defended it was almost perfect. When we made a mistake there was always a team-mate to sort it out. I think that is the big win from today, we have to keep this and bring this every game.

“Always you have to fight for each other. At Manchester United it is always the same – we against the rest.”