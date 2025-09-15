Paul Scholes claims Manchester United committed a “criminal offence” in the transfer window this summer as the Red Devils legend highlighted the “big issue” which remains unresolved under Ruben Amorim.

United whimpered in a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, meaning they’ve won just one of their opening five games of the season, which includes the harrowing League Cup defeat to League Two Grimsby Town.

The Amorim sack chat has ramped up a few notches following the latest defeat amid claims the Portuguese boss is ‘losing the dressing room’ as ‘senior players grow frustrated’ over his failing philosophy and system.

But he’s not for moving, and nailed his colours to the 3-4-3 mast again when asked about his unwillingness to tweak his formation to suit his players.

“I won’t change my philosophy,” Amorim said. “If they [United hierarchy] want it changed, you change the man.

“I am not going to change my philosophy. I will play my way until I want to change. Guys, I understand [the questions] and I accept it is not a record you should have at Man United. But there are a lot of things that you have no idea about what happen in the last months.

“I understand everything. It is normal [if fans are losing faith], but I don’t accept that we are not doing better. We are doing better and the results don’t show that, the record says everything, I understand.

“My message is I will do everything. I will give everything. It is not my decision, the rest. I will do my best. I am suffering more than [the fans].”

And Scholes suggested the United boss is being hampered by the “quality” in his ranks, particularly the lack of a suitable midfielder and top goalkeeper.

“I don’t think the quality is there,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

“Whatever two out of the four or five they have got in [midfield] – Casemiro, Bruno [Fernandes], [Kobbie] Mainoo – whatever combination he seems to try doesn’t seem to work.

“That’s a big issue. I thought all summer, the absolute priority was a centre-midfield player with legs, who can play and can control a game.

“Goalkeeper was [also] a major issue. Did they really need to get to the Grimsby game to realise [Andre] Onana is not good enough?

“If Manchester United were not in the market for Gianluigi Donnarumma when he became available, that is criminal offence.

“The recruitment side went to buy forwards. That did need addressing but did it need three of them? I’m not sure it did.”