Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has mocked Ruben Amorim in a deleted social media post after their 2-1 win against Leicester City on Friday night.

The Red Devils hosted fellow Premier League strugglers Leicester City at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday evening.

United endured a dire start to the season under former boss Erik ten Hag and this has continued under Amorim, who has lost eight of his 20 matches in all competitions.

Man Utd are slumped in the bottom half of our Premier League form table and their season could have hit a new low against Leicester.

The Foxes led at the interval after Bobby Reid broke the deadlock, but goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Harry Maguire turned the game around.

Amorim made a baffling team selection for this match as January signing Patrick Dorgu – signed to fill the void at left wing-back – started on the right while Diogo Dalot continued out of position on the left.

Dorgu was taken off at half-time and his replacement – Alejandro Garnacho – contributed to changing the game. Speaking post-match, Amorim defended his use of the 20-year-old.

“He played a lot of time at Lecce on the right and the left,” Amorim said. “That is one of the characteristics we pay attention to a lot, to have a player like him.

“He was a little bit anxious with his first touch of the ball. It’s a different league for him, different speed of the game, but he did well. He has pace, strength, he will improve a lot and we as a team need to play better to help these new guys to perform at the right level.

“You can see in Wyscout [a data and player statistical analysis tool] that he can play both sides.”

Despite this, club legend Scholes seemingly was not a fan of Amorim’s decision on Dorgu as he mocked the head coach in a deleted social media post.

Scholes said: “Inverted wing-backs… you saw it at OT first…”

Roy Keane has also hit out at Amorim, claiming his treatment of Dorgu was “unfair” against Leicester.

Keane said: “They bring new players in, and you think he’s going to play left wing-back but he’s playing right wing-back. Is that fair on other players?”

He added: “It’s shocking. Really, really poor. No shot on target. They had two on target against Crystal Palace. They’re actually boring now.

“You feel like going into the dressing room and reminding them what the game’s about – ‘there’s a goal at that end and you need to get the ball in it to score’. It’s as if they’re not even aware of it. Leicester haven’t been that great, they’ve done OK.

“United aren’t even getting the basics right. Sloppy, trying to beat people 25 yards from their own goal, people not staying with their runners.”