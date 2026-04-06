Paul Scholes has named nine Manchester United players he would sell if in charge of the club.

The Red Devils look well set to qualify for the Champions League after seven wins and just one defeat in ten games under Michael Carrick after he replaced Ruben Amorim at the helm in January.

A new midfielder is a priority for United after Casemiro announced he will leave at the end of the current campaign, but Scholes reckons a significant overhaul is required of the squad as he picked a further seven players to leave along with the Brazilian while playing a game of ‘Keep or Sell?’ on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

Senne Lammens

Scholes: “Keep.”

Matthijs De Ligt

Scholes: “I think it’d be between him and Harry Maguire who you’d keep, I think you’d keep just one of them. If he [De Ligt] was fit, I’d probably just go for him.”

Harry Maguire

Scholes: “Look, I think he’s been really good and he’s brought himself back from the dead really. I think he’s been sensational with what he’s done, I’m so so pleased for him, but I’m thinking about a Manchester United team you want to win the league and the Champions League and that’s where United should be aiming. I’m not sure you’d do that with Maguire, unless you’ve got someone like a Rio [Ferdinand] next to him then possibly, yeah.

“It’s Manchester United, you’ve got to be talking about winning the Premier League. If it’s one of four, you’d probably take him but I’d have De Ligt in that as one of four. I think they’re both quite similar but De Ligt is a little bit younger so that’s on his side, he’s a little bit quicker, so I’d probably just go for De Ligt.”

Lisandro Martinez

Scholes: “Do you know what? After, publicly we got a bit of s*** [for their recent comments about Martinez], in all seriousness, when he was playing I thought he was really good. I do, I genuinely think he was really good. When I’m talking about one of four, you think about Maguire and De Ligt with a Martinez… I don’t think he suits them. I think they need somebody more dominant, more quick, more strong, someone who just takes the ball of centre-forwards, ‘Get out my way!’, Jaap Stam, Rio Ferdinand.

“The one thing I like about him is he’s got a great left foot, he plays really good, but are you winning the Premier League, the Champions League with him as your centre-half? Again, I think every centre-half they’ve got, they need a better one next to them.

“I’d probably just keep him.”

Leny Yoro

Scholes: “I think he’s struggled, me. I think there’s something in there, I think he needs a bit of time, but if you had to make a choice now, I’d probably sell him.”

Diogo Dalot

Scholes: “Just keep. He’s a squad player for me.”

Noussair Mazraoui

Scholes: “Sell. I don’t know where he fits in. He’s been like a right-sided centre-half and they don’t play with three centre-halves anymore. if there’s three centre-halves then you’d probably have him as one of five or six but I think it’s probably time to let him go now.”

Patrick Dorgu

Scholes: “They brought him in as a wing-back and he’s not really played much there. I’d probably sell. I’m not sure what position he is. Again, if you keep him then he’s just a squad player.”

Luke Shaw

Scholes: “When he was playing consistently, I don’t think there was a better left-back in the world, not just Europe. But if you’re asking me now, and he’s done alright appearance-wise this year, but I’d sell him. He doesn’t play enough games.”

Mason Mount

Scholes: “I’d probably sell him and I like him, he’s a great footballer. But he’s never going to play in front of Bruno Fernandes. I’m not sure what other position he could play and he doesn’t play enough games.”

Bruno Fernandes

Scholes: “Talk about player of the year, in a team that, in the first half of the season were terrible, he could be that player. Keep him.”

Casemiro

Scholes: “Yeah, I think it’s right [he’s going]. I think he’s turned his fortunes around, he’s been very good, but United need strengthening in that position massively.”

Manuel Ugarte

Scholes: “I think he’ll go.”

Kobbie Mainoo

Scholes: “Keep.”

Of Manchester United’s forwards, Scholes said he would keep Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko and only sell Joshua Zirkzee.