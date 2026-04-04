Paul Scholes has picked his “perfect” Manchester United manager as the Red Devils legend raised one “question” over Michael Carrick’s appointment despite him doing an “unbelievable” job in interim charge.

United sacked Ruben Amorim in January and replaced the Portuguese head coach with Carrick until the end of the season.

After being held to a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth last time out, Man Utd have now won seven, drawn two and lost one of their ten matches under Carrick.

The dramatic upturn in results has put the former Man Utd midfielder in a strong position to land the job on a permanent basis in the summer with reports claiming the INEOS chiefs are yet to speak to any alternative options.

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Scholes believes Carrick is “putting real pressure” on the Red Devils chiefs to give him the job, but picked out an alternative as the “perfect” manager for his former side.

“Michael Carrick is doing great, it’s unbelievable the change,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast. “If you put yourself in the owner’s shoes or whoever is making the decision, he’s putting real pressure on them to get the job.

“The people making that decision might have to think about it a little bit differently because I don’t think you need the most technical or talented coach.

“You’re at a big club with good players who know what they’re doing, maybe they need a man-manager more than anything.

“If you look back to Sir Alex [Ferguson] he was never a coach really but he knew the players, he knew what the players needed and how to treat players to get the best out of them.

“If you look at Real Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane, I don’t think they’re the most technical or tactical coaches but they’re good man-managers.

“Ruben Amorim seemed obsessed with tactics and it didn’t work, Xabi Alonso seemed the same at Real Madrid. Do those type of big clubs need those coaches or a more man-manager?

“I don’t know what Michael’s coaching style is like but I can imagine as a man-manager he’s very good because he’s brilliant with people and players.

“The question over Michael is does he have the experience? I know he’s managed in the Championship but this is obviously different.

“Can we see Carrick winning United the Premier League? Look, we don’t know yet.

“Now the perfect one out there… Ancelotti is still out there, I know he’s with Brazil, but he’s that perfect one for Manchester United where you think he would make players feel a million dollars and he’s got the experience of winning trophies.

“The only question would be is he too old? That’s the only thing, is there anyone else of that ilk with a bit more experience?

“The way you judge a Manchester United manager is to look ahead and think, ‘can United win the league with this manager?’ It’s not a case of finishing in the top-four, you need a manager who you think can win you the Premier League.

“The great thing someone like Ancelotti has is experience – I know that sounds obvious – but we don’t know yet how Michael Carrick will deal with going through a bit of adversity.”

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