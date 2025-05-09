Paul Scholes has picked his winner for the Europa League final after Manchester United and Tottenham set up a titanic battle for the trophy.

United beat Athletic Club 4-1 at Old Trafford to secure a 7-1 aggregate win over the Spanish side in their semi-final, while Tottenham won 2-0 away at Bodo/Glimt to ease through 5-1 across two legs.

It means we’re set for an all-Premier League final on May 21 between two sides who have endured miserable domestic campaigns.

United and Spurs are 15th and 16th respectively in the Premier League, but have made relatively light work in getting to the final of a competition which not only offers the chance of unlikely silverware in a dire season but would also grant them entry into the Champions League next season.

And Scholes thinks the “history” of United will see them claim the trophy, despite the Red Devils losing to Spurs on three occasions already this season.

“I’m not saying United will definitely win it but history tells me they’ve got a great chance,” Scholes said on TNT Sports.

“We know Spurs have beat them three times this season and they’re a really good team. I like Tottenham.

“If they watch that first 70 minutes [of United’s second leg against Bilbao] Spurs will think they’ve got a good chance.

“But I just think about the history of this club. It’s almost like Real Madrid at times, they can not play well and still win cups.

“I just feels the odds are slightly in United’s favour. But I do think Spurs are a good side on their day.

“I just think the history and the experience of the club will get them over the line. I really like Ange and think he’s got a good team but I just favour Manchester United.”

Scholes’ former United teammate Owen Hargreaves added: “It’s going to be fascinating. There is so much at stake for everyone.

“But if United in a down season can win a trophy and get into Champions League, it tells you what the club is all about.

“Right now, momentum is with Manchester United with the energy around the club at the moment.”

Mikel Jauregizar gave the Athletic Club hope of a comeback with a first-half opener at Old Trafford as United struggled, but Ruben Amorim’s side showed their grit and came surging through thanks to a brilliant brace from Mason Mount and goals from Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund.

After the game, Amorim said: “It’s the least we can do for these fans, for the support they have given us in this tough season.

“I know I should be a better manager and the team should be better at this moment but we’re trying and we are in a European final.”

Meanwhile, Spurs scored twice in six second-half minutes through Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the lads,” Ange Postecoglou said. “We knew it was a difficult place to come.

“We’re aware of the record they have here, the pitch. I think the lads handled it well. Excited, we’re in a final.”