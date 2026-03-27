Paul Scholes speaks during his role as a TNT Sports pundit.

Paul Scholes has named three Manchester United players on his Premier League Mount Rushmore as the Red Devils legend insists “you’ve got to talk about people who have won titles”.

Scholes himself won an absurd 11 Premier League titles in his time at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, along with two Champions Leagues.

And the former midfielder picked three of his former teammates in his four greatest Premier League players of all time on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

Asked by host Paddy McGuines for his Mount Rushmore, Scholes started: “Roy Keane. Ryan Giggs. Wayne Rooney.

McGuiness interrupted: “Can I just stop you there…”

Fellow former Red Devil Nicky Butt then asked: “Is this a Man United one?”

McGuiness: “I’ve got to say, it’s quite a f***ing red mountain this.”

Scholes: “Well, the red mountain won a lot of Premier League trophies. [Last pick] Thierry Henry.”

McGuiness: “F*** me.”

Butt: “All joking aide, as you’ve said before, it’s impossible these. F***ing stupid these quizzes, stop doing them.”

Butt then admitted it was a tough call to leave Steven Gerrard out and Scholes said the same about Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer.

Butt: “It’s only because I’ve played with Roy [Keane] so many times. I could have easily picked Scholesy, I could have easily picked Gerrard.

“I can’t say Gerrard was better than Scholesly or that Scholesy was better than him… it’s the three of them.

McGuiness: “If you look at someone like Lampard as well, with his goals…”

Butt: “Lampard was unbelieveable.”

Scholes: “But when you’re talking about Mt Rushmore, you’ve got to talk about people who have won Premier Leagues. You’ve gotta do.”

Discussing the greatest overseas players to play in the Premier League this week, Jamie Carragher claimed only one man has “eclipsed” Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool hero announced he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

He wrote in his column for The Telegraph: ‘Mohamed Salah’s imminent Liverpool departure marks not just the end of an extraordinary era for the club. It means the Premier League will soon be deprived of another world-class, generational talent.

‘Liverpool’s loss is English football’s loss.

‘Following Kevin De Bruyne’s exit from Manchester City just last season, Salah’s Anfield farewell brings down the curtain on another career which has illuminated our stadiums.

‘Until others step up to fill the huge void, we risk suffering a “superstar famine”.

‘In the pantheon of overseas attacking players to have excelled in England, only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah’s output and consistency.

‘While many will argue the merits of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Bergkamp or Eric Cantona, none of them produced the same devastating numbers as consistently, season-after-season, as the Egyptian.

‘Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United, both initially and upon his return, was either side of his absolute, Real Madrid-peak years.

‘Salah edges ahead of him when judging strictly on Premier League performance and impact. In an all-time Premier League XI, Salah is an automatic inclusion in the front three alongside Henry and Ronaldo.’

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