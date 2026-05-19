Paul Scholes in the stands at the Etihad.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed his concern with £100m target Elliot Anderson and has named three “realistic” signings.

By now, everyone knows that the Red Devils will prioritise a midfield overhaul in this summer’s transfer window, with at least two arrivals expected to fill the void left by Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that the Premier League giants are being linked with any and every midfielder under the sun at the moment, but Anderson has consistently been mooted as a leading option for INEOS.

The Nottingham Forest sensation has quickly developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is set to start for England at this summer’s European Championships.

Ian Wright has urged Man Utd to splash out on Anderson, and Scholes also thinks he would be a good signing.

However, Schoels fears Man Utd will miss out on the midfielder.

When asked who the “realistic” midfielder signings for Man Utd are this summer, Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “There’s three: Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson.

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“The only thing I think about Elliot Anderson, I’ve got a feeling Manchester City might go for him.

“Obviously City are going to be losing Bernardo Silva as well.”

“Then I’d be concerned…”

Scholes has also been outspoken on Michael Carrick, who is going to become Man Utd’s permanent manager after overseeing a remarkable turnaround in form to seal Champions League qualification.

Despite this, Scholes has revealed his concerns with Carrick’s appointment heading into next season.

“This job changes now for him,” Scholes added.

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“It’s still a big job now but now it’s real, he’s got trophies to go for, he’s got to try and get them close to winning the league and that will come from expectation.

“I don’t know what United will expect, the expectation has to be tapered a little bit. Can we win the FA Cup? Can we win the Carabao Cup? Can we get second or third in the league?

“You have to remember that this is Manchester United. They expect everything, they expect the world.”

He continued: “I know they’ve done great, don’t get me wrong, but a lot of the games, they’re still conceding a lot of chances.

“They’re still conceding a lot through the middle of the pitch and sometimes those games can go 50-50.

“Now, if they start again with pretty much a similar team then I’d be concerned.”

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