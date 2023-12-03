Scholes admits ‘rubbish’ Man Utd are ‘a poor team’ full of ‘too many lazy players’ amid ‘misleading’ form

Paul Scholes has admitted that Manchester United aren’t a very good football team and their recent form in the Premier League is “misleading”.

Erik ten Hag’s side were poor in their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

It was yet another defeat for the Red Devils against a team in the top half of the Premier League, continuing their alarming form against their rivals under the Dutch manager.

It is fair to say United have not got going yet this term but were grinding out results in November, winning all three of their Premier League matches without conceding a single goal.

This technically made Ten Hag’s men the form side in the top flight, even though the performances on the pitch left a lot to be desired.

They did not get away with it at St James’ Park, though, and Scholes has said his former side are “a poor football team” right now.

“Rubbish. They’re a poor football team at this minute,” he told Premier League Productions after Saturday’s defeat.

“Those results they’ve had recently are misleading.

“Too many lazy players on the football team – you can’t get away with that.

“Going to these places, the first thing you do is work hard. You can see the joy that Newcastle are getting down both sides and feel sorry for the full backs.”

Jermaine Jenas was also highly critical of the Red Devils, specifically calling out the players’ poor body language.

He told TNT Sports: “I personally thought tonight there were signs that there were a couple of players in there for me that either wasn’t happy with the tactics that was put to them or wasn’t happy with their positions on the pitch.

“The body language of a team tells you a lot at times and there were a few of them that were sending a message to the manager.”

Jenas singled out Marcus Rashford, who kicked up a fuss after being substituted shortly after the hour mark.

“I think it was poor, I think his body language was shocking throughout the game, I really do,” Jenas continued. “There have been too many moments like this and throwing his arms about.

“I think he is sending a message to his manager almost like ‘I don’t want to play out here’. He is looking at [Alejandro] Garnacho on the left, and it’s criminal putting your team under that type of pressure by not doing your duties as a wide man and tracking back.”

