Scholes blasts ‘selfish’ Man Utd pair for foiling his ‘big worry’ after Champions League exit

Paul Scholes has explained what his “big worry” at Manchester United is after their Champions League exit, as the Red Devils legend pointed the finger of blame at two “quite selfish” stars.

Kingsley Coman’s goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Bayern Munich at Old Trafford and leave Erik ten Hag’s side rock bottom of Champions League Group A.

The United boss claimed his side were “very good”, but Peter Schmeichel was having none of it and Jamie Carragher reckons the Dutchman was “clutching at straws” in what was a damage limitation exercise ahead of their clash with bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Reflecting on the game, Scholes claimed his “big worry” is Rasmus Hojlund, whobarely had a sniff on Tuesday while playing with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony on the wings, who created nothing for the Denmark international.

“The big worry for me is the centre forward,” Scholes told TNT Sport.

“We can’t create a chance for him. I know he has scored five goals in the Champions League but he hasn’t got any in the league, he hasn’t got a chance tonight and I don’t think he had a chance on Saturday [against Bournemouth].

“It is a big concern, where the goals are coming from. You expect creativity from your wide players, Antony and Garnacho but they are quite selfish players.

“They aren’t players who are looking up, they are players thinking about scoring their own goals, scoring themselves.”

Erik ten Hag also sympathised with his young striker after his tough night up against Bayern’s defence.

“He scored five goals in the Champions League,’ the United boss said in his post-match press conference.

“He has that, and he has to take this because it’s a huge performance from him. It also has to do with our attacking in those games.

“He has to build on this into the Premier League. That is very good but today he did not create many chances but he had faced a very good opponent.”

READ MORE: Ten Hag on the brink as meek Man United fail to even attempt unlikely Champions League escape act